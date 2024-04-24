ATHENS — Spring practice has come and gone for Georgia, with the Bulldogs using 15 practices to get better.

Kirby Smart will want to see many of the key position battles continue into the offseason, he learned a lot about his team this spring.

“We’ve got to get our bottom half of our roster to the top half. You’re not gonna get there watching spring game tape,” Smart said. “You gotta go and get to work. We’re gonna work really hard on those guys. We’re gonna keep meeting and talking to our players. Tell them the job’s not done. We’re not where we need to be. We just don’t get to practice anymore. You get to do other things.”

Below is a look at the Georgia defensive depth chart coming out of spring practice. To this point, Georgia hasn’t seen any attrition on the defensive side of the ball to the transfer portal.

Georgia football defensive line depth chart

Defensive end:

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Jr.)/Gabe Harris (Soph.) Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (Fr.) Justin Greene (Fr.)

Nose guard:

Nazir Stackhouse (Sr.) Christen Miller (R-Soph.) Jamaal Jarrett (R-Fr.)/Xzavier McLeod (R-Fr.) Nnamdi Ogboko (Fr.)

Defensive tackle:

Warren Brinson (Sr.) Christen Miller (R-Soph.)/Jordan Hall (Soph.) Jordan Thomas (Fr.)/Nasir Johnson (Fr.)

Analysis: This group came under a lot of scrutiny this spring but performed well on G-Day. The run defense will be an area to watch in the season-opener against Clemson, given we didn’t get to see much of that in the spring game.

This group will get some additional reinforcements come the fall. Ingram-Dawkins will recover from a foot injury that kept him out this spring, while freshmen Justin Greene and Nasir Johnson arrive this summer.

Georgia would really benefit if Miller and Hall took big leaps this offseason.

Georgia football outside linebacker depth chart

Mykel Williams (Jr.)/Chaz Chambliss (Sr.) Damon Wilson (Soph.)/Samuel M’Pemba (Soph.) Quintavious Johnson (Fr.)

Analysis: Williams had a standout showing in the spring game, only further showing why he switched positions. Chambliss will still play a ton of snaps for Georgia, especially on early-down situations.

Georgia will be interested in seeing how Wilson, M’Pemba and Johnson continue to develop, as the Bulldogs will want to build depth at the position.

Georgia football inside linebacker depth chart

Money position:

CJ Allen (Soph.) Jalon Walker (Jr.) Kris Jones (Fr.)

Mac position:

Smael Mondon (Sr.) Raylen Wilson (Soph.) Troy Bowles (R-Fr.) Justin Williams (Fr.)/Chris Cole (Fr.)

Analysis: This is perhaps Georgia’s deepest position, as several players in this group stood out on G-Day. Allen and Bowles both came down with interceptions, while Walker and Cole nearly did as well.

Georiga didn’t even have its best inside linebacker this spring, as Mondon was recovering from a foot injury.

Smart wants to see further growth from Allen and Wilson as they enter their second season as contributors.

Georgia football defensive back depth chart

Right cornerback:

Daylen Everette (Jr.) Ellis Robinson (Fr.) Chris Peal (R-Fr.) DeMello Jones (Fr.)/Ondre Evans (Fr.)

Left cornerback:

Julio Humphrey (R-Soph.)/Daniel Harris (Soph.) Ellis Robinson (Fr.)

Star/nickel:

Joenel Aguero (Soph.) Kyron Jones (R-Fr.)/JaCorey Thomas (R-Soph.)

Free safety:

Malaki Starks (Jr.) KJ Bolden (Fr.)

Strong safety:

JaCorey Thomas/Dan Jackson (Sr.) David Daniel-Sisavanh(Sr.)/Jake Pope (R-Soph.) Justyn Rhett (R-Fr.)

Analysis: Perhaps no position group is more unsettled than this one. With Starks missing time this spring with a shoulder injury, Everette was the only returning starter for Georgia this spring. He seems solidified as one of Georgia’s starting cornerbacks.

Humphrey rotated with Harris at the other starting cornerback spot, with Robinson pushing hard in his first spring with the team. Georgia would love to have four playable cornerbacks.

Aguero took a lot of snaps at the star position and seems to be in the driver’s seat to start there. Though don’t be surprised if Thomas factors into this position.

Thomas took a lot more snaps at safety with Starks out. Jackson is still going to be a factor at the position, while Daniel-Sisavanh dealt with an injury. Many eyes will be on Bolden as he continues to develop. He looked very promising for Georgia on G-Day.