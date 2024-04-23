ATHENS — Georiga has made it known it is in the market for a transfer quarterback.

And now one of those quarterbacks has shared that he’s somewhat interested in the Bulldogs.

Arizona State transfer quarterback Jaden Rashada shared on his Instagram that he was visiting Georgia on Tuesday, posting a picture of himself inside Sanford Stadium.

Transfer quarterback Jaden Rasahada shared a picture of himself inside Sanford Stadium. (Connor Riley /Dawgnation)

There had been some questions as to when Rashada might possibly visit Georgia.

Rashada first announced last Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal.

“I’ll be entering my name in the transfer portal seeking the best for my career,” Rashada said in a post he shared on social media.

Rashada checks a lot of boxes in terms of what Georgia might be looking for. He has some real game experience, which he gained in his freshman season at Arizona State. He completed 44 of his 82 pass attempts for 485 yards, 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

He’s also got plenty of eligibility left, as he ended up redshirting in his one season at Arizona State. Rashada was originally the No. 73 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Georgia has three scholarship quarterbacks at the moment in Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi.

Puglisi though is dealing with a knee injury that prevented him from playing in the spring game.

Head coach Kirby Smart has made it a point to stress his preference to get to four scholarship quarterbacks.

“I always want to have, our goal is to have four and a really good walk-on. That’s the goal,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We think we’ve got a preferred walk-on kid that’s a really good player that’s coming in, excited about him. We thought he was a really good player in our state. We’ll see what happens. I can’t predict the portal, I won’t even try to. I’m worried about our guys and the retention of our players.”

Georgia had planned to sign two quarterbacks in the 2024 signing class, but Dylan Raiola signed with Nebraska after flipping his commitment. Georgia did accept the commitment from Jayden Maiava in January, but he similarly flipped to USC.

The transfer portal opened on April 16 and closes on April 30. Players only have to be in the transfer portal by April 30th, they do not have to decide on their school by that point.

Auburn, Mississippi State and North Carolina are other schools vying to land Rashada. Georgia is the first school he has visited. The faster this recruitment moves, the likely better it is for the Georgia program.

Georgia has seen two players enter the transfer portal since it opened this month, with Andrew Paul and Tyler Williams electing to play elsewhere.