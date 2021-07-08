Former Georgia receiver Demetris Robertson announces transfer destination

Robertson, a 5-star receiver coming out of Savannah Christian High School, played in all 10 games last season and had 12 receptions for 110 yards.

The season before, in 2019, Robertson started in four games and played in 13 of the team’s 14. Robertson was third on the team in receiving with 30 catches for 333 yards

Robertson’s first season at Georgia was in 2018 after he transferred in from Cal. Robertson struggled to get on the field, playing in nine of 14 games and finishing with two runs for 95 yards. He did not catch a pass.

Robertson had earned Freshman All-American honors in 2016, second on the Golden Bears team with 50 catches for 767 yards and 7 touchdown catches. Robertson suffered an injury and 2017 at Cal and took a medical redshirt before transferring to Georgia.