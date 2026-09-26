ATHENS — Georgia’s defense made a statement with four forced turnovers, and the offense cashed in as the Bulldogs rolled to a 41-13 win over Oklahoma.

Gunner Stockton completed his first nine passes en route to a 14-of-25 passing performance that netted 171 yards and included a touchdown pass and an interception for No. 2-ranked Georgia (4-0, 2-0 SEC).

It was Stockton’s first interception of the season — on his 57th pass through four games — but the story of the day was how Kirby Smart’s defense created havoc on the Sooners’ (2-2, 0-1) offense.

John Mateer, once among the Heisman Trophy favorites, was harassed into a 25-of-34 passing day that included an interception and two fumbles that led to 14 Georgia points.

Georgia needed only 24 offensive plays to storm out to a 28-0 halftime lead as its defense forced and feasted on Oklahoma errors.

The scoring started innocently enough, Stockton marching the team 79 yards on an 11-play workmanlike touchdown drive.

Stockton completed a fourth-and-2 pass to Ethan Barbour to the OU 9 to help set up a 2-yard Chauncey Bowens’ TD run that made it 7-0.

The Bulldogs made it 14-0 on their third possession when Stockton rolled right and hit Talyn Taylor with a 35-yard TD strike on the second play of the second quarter.

The Sooners were driving to answer the score when the wheels started coming off for their offense on a second-and-goal at the Georgia 4.

Mateer rolled right and, with two receivers open, double-clutched on this throw and the ball came loose. Georgia linebacker Chris Cole scooped up the football and raced 85 yards for a touchdown that made it 21-0 with 8:58 left in the half.

UGA safety KJ Bolden ended Oklahoma’s next possession with an interception, taking advantage of an errant throw that came as a result of Raylen Wilson hitting Mateer as he threw.

Stockton’s first incompletion came on the ensuing play — he completed his first nine passes — and UGA punted the ball back.

Georgia forced more defensive chaos six plays into the Sooners’ ensuing possession. Wilson wrapped up and spun Mateer on a quarterback sack, the ball coming loose again, with Cole opportunistically on the spot to scoop up the fumble and return it 23 yards to the Oklahoma 11.

Two plays later, Bowens powered in from the 6-yard line to make it 28-0 with 57 seconds left in the first half.

The Sooners got on the scoreboard in the third quarter when Mateer connected with tight end Rocky Beers on a 17-yard touchdown five plays after Stockton threw his first interception of the season.

Stockton had thrown 57 passes this season without an interception before his pass over the middle — intended for Lawson Luckie — was tipped by Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis and picked off by Omarion Robinson at the UGA 35.

Georgia denied the Sooners’ 2-point-conversion attempt, as Wilson and Elijah Griffin stuffed tailback Lloyd Avant for no gain, leaving the score 28-6.

Georgia extended its lead on its next possession four plays after Oklahoma’s fourth turnover of the game.

Rasean Dinkins stripped Beers of the ball and recovered the fumble at the Sooners’ 28, setting up Peyton Woodring’s 45-yard field goal that made it 31-6.

Georgia held a 31-6 lead through three quarters despite being outgained 210 yards to 173 yards and the Sooners having 11 first downs to the Bulldogs 9.

Dwight Phillips essentially took Oklahoma out of contention in the fourth quarter when he took a handoff and broke outside, racing down the sideline for a career-long 54-yard run into the end zone with 12:33 left to play.

Woodring’s extra point kick, his fifth of the game, made the score 38-6 and set a new SEC record for most consecutive extra point kicks made without a miss (201).

Woodring hit a 49-yard field goal on Georgia’s next possession for an encore, stretching the lead to 41-6 three plays after Stockton hit Taylor with a 41-yard deep pass.

Taylor finished with a career-high 110 yards receiving on four catches.

Oklahoma closed the scoring when Mateer hit Manny Choice for a 14-yard touchdown with 3:23 remaining.

Georgia returns to action next Saturday at noon or 12:45 p.m. — pending the television partners’ decision — against Vanderbilt in Sanford Stadium.

Oklahoma is off next Saturday and next plays in Dallas against No. 1-ranked Texas at 3:30 p.m.