ATHENS — Georgia capitalized on four Oklahoma turnovers for a 41-13 victory on Saturday, but Coach Kirby Smart believes his No. 2-ranked Bulldogs are capable of playing better.

“The score doesn’t matter — you ever seen the scoreboard in a boxing match? They don’t have a scoreboard,” Smart said in his on-field ESPN interview after the game at Sanford Stadium.

“The scoreboard should never matter; we’ve got to play to play to our standard all the time, and we didn’t at times, and I’m very proud of our guys, but we didn’t play the best game we could play.”

The Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 SEC) outgained the Sooners (2-2, 0-1), but only narrowly, with 308 yards to Oklahoma’s 296.

Gunner Stockton was a workmanlike 14-of-25 passing for 171 yards and a touchdown, but the UGA quarterback also threw his first interception of the season, one of two Bulldogs’ turnovers in the second half after building a 28-0 halftime lead.

Stockton entered the day leading the FBS ranks in passer rating.

“We played really sloppy in the second half, and we can’t keep doing that,” said Smart, who pulled Stockton in the fourth quarter to get back-up quarterback Ryan Puglisi some game reps. “We’ve got to play better in the second half.”

The Georgia defense, however, enjoyed a banner day in harassing Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer into an interception and two fumbles that led to 10 points, including Chris Cole’s pivotal 85-yard return for a touchdown that made it 21-0.

“We got really good resiliency, Oklahoma helped us a lot today, we won the turnover battle we scored on defense,” Smart said. “They’ve got a really good defense, and we say, ‘the Dawgs don’t beat the Dawgs, and the Dawgs didn’t beat the Dawgs today,’ we played, we executed well.”

Sophomore receiver Talyn Taylor enjoyed a break-out performance, catching four passes for a career-high 110 yards including a 35-yard touchdown catch.

Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring set a new SEC record with his 201st consecutive made point-after kick, breaking the previous mark (200) held by former Bulldog Rodrigo Blankenship.

It was Smart’s 52nd-straight win against an unranked opponent, which is tied with Michigan (1965-71) for the fifth-longest streak in FBS history of its kind.

Alabama holds the record with 100, from 2007 to 2021 under Nick Saban, which broke the previous record held by Miami (1984-1995) and Florida (1989-2000), both of which had 72.