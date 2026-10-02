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By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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Georgia, Florida share ‘Bloody Tuesday’ approach: SEC TV game times, picks
New Florida coach Jon Sumrall wants to make sure his Gators are for real, every week, with “Bloody Tuesday” practices.
Mike Griffith
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Georgia football injury report: The latest on Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis
The SEC published its latest availability report for Saturday’s Georgia-Vanderbilt game.
Connor Riley
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DawgNation at Large podcast: Is Georgia going to be out for revenge …
If Jared Curtis actually plays on Saturday, how will Kirby Smart respond?
Hunter DeLauder
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Gunner Stockton vows to ‘get better’ after first ‘mortal’ performance of …
ATHENS — A lot of eyes this week will be on the quarterback Georgia faces, as the Bulldogs welcome Jared Curtis into Sanford Stadium.
Connor Riley
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Kirby Smart’s history with 5-star QBs is messy. Yet he will keep …
ATHENS — The first big recruiting win for Georgia coach Kirby Smart involved 5-star quarterback Jacob Eason. Days after taking the Georgia job, Eason reaffirmed his pledge to …
Connor Riley
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