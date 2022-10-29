WATCH: Rare Georgia broken coverage leads to 78-yard Florida touchdown, tense moments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kirby Smart’s Georgia defenses don’t blow coverages or break assignments often, but that’s what happened Saturday.
Florida closed to within one score when freshman Xavier Henderson raced 78 yards into the end zone, untouched, on a pass from Anthony Richardson in the third quarter.
The Gators were a 23-point underdog to No. 1-ranked Georgia at kickoff.
UGA News
- WATCH: Rare Georgia broken coverage leads to 78-yard Florida touchdown, tense moments
- WATCH: Brock Bowers makes most of ‘Bulldog bounce,’ helps Georgia take 28-3 halftime lead
- Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett checks another box, first appointment as game captain
- Tim Tebow: Anthony Richardson key for Florida upset, but Georgia plans to keep Gators’ QB ‘in a cage’
- Remembering Vince Dooley: College football legends share thoughts, stories, emotions
NextWATCH: Brock Bowers makes most of ‘Bulldog bounce,’ helps Georgia …