WATCH: Rare Georgia broken coverage leads to 78-yard Florida touchdown, tense moments

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gets by the pressure from Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse (78) and defensive lineman Warren Brinson (97) during the second quarter in a NCAA football game at TIAA Bank Field, Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kirby Smart’s Georgia defenses don’t blow coverages or break assignments often, but that’s what happened Saturday.

Florida closed to within one score when freshman Xavier Henderson raced 78 yards into the end zone, untouched, on a pass from Anthony Richardson in the third quarter.

The Gators were a 23-point underdog to No. 1-ranked Georgia at kickoff.

