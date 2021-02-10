Georgia football updates 2021 roster with status of Walter Grant, Demetris Robertson, Julian Rochester

Georgia’s 2021 roster has been updated on georgiadogs.com and it does provide some insight into the status of seniors Walter Grant, Demetris Robertson and Julian Rochester.

Rochester and Robertson are on the roster and will be on the team, while Georgia confirmed that Grant will not be.

” o be honest with you, we’re worried about the guys that are working out and I don’t want to get into specifics about those guys,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart previously said about their status. “Some of them may not have even made up their minds yet, but most of them have. It’ll play out over the next several weeks as spring practices come to fruition.”

Grant did not play for Georgia during the 2020 season and is listed as a graduate student. He signed with Georgia as a member of the 2017 signing class from Cario, Ga.

Robertson will use the extra year of eligibility to give him a sixth year in college. The 2021 season would be his fourth with Georgia after transferring from Cal prior to the 2018 campaign. Robertson had six catches for 52 yards in 2020. Robertson frequently left open the possibility of returning in 2021 during the 2020 season.

Rochester will also be back for his sixth season, as he and Robertson were both signees in the 2016 recruiting class. Rochester was a key part of Georgia’s defensive line rotation before suffering an ACL injury in Georgia’s win over Kentucky. He did not play for the rest of the season after the injury.

The updated roster also includes height and weight information for the 16 early enrollees for Georgia. Those players do not have assigned numbers yet per the roster. Of the most interesting developments from the signees, tight end Brock Bowers is listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. His 247Sports profile listed him as 6-foot- 3 and 225 pounds. Defensive end Jonathan Jefferson is up to 285 pounds compared to his previously listed 255 pounds.

We also learned which 2020 signees were given the redshirt distinction as the following players are listed as redshirt freshmen: Kelee Ringo, Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge, Arian Smith, Jalen Kimber, Chad Lindberg, Carson Beck, Justin Robinson, Austin Blaske, Daran Branch, Devin Willock, Ladd McConkey, Cameron Kinnie and Jared Zirkel.

The Bulldogs currently sit at 83 scholarships, though Robertson, Rochester, Justin Shaffer and Devonte Wyatt will not count against the 85-count come this fall due to the NCAA granting an extra year due to the pandemic. Georgia will bring in four more 2021 signees over the summer who did not enroll early. That puts Georgia’s fall scholarship count at 83, meaning there will be additional roster movement.

Cornerback and a speedy wide receiver seem like spots where Georgia could be looking to add talent. Georgia has added multiple players via the transfer portal in each of the previous two seasons.

The Bulldogs will begin spring practice in March with March 16 being the intended start date. G-Day is set for April 17. The first game of the 2021 season is set for Sept. 4, when Georgia will take on Clemson in Charlotte.

