Georgia football 2021 schedule, dates and games announced

The Georgia football 2021 schedule has been announced by the SEC, with the league going back to an 8-game league schedule.

Georgia’s home games come against UAB on Sept.11, South Carolina on Sept. 18, Arkansas on Oct. 2, Kentucky on Oct. 16, Missouri on Nov. 6, and Charleston Southern on Nov. 20.

The road games on the Georgia football 2021 schedule come against Vanderbilt on Sept. 25, Auburn on Oc.t 9, and Tennessee on Nov. 13. The Bulldogs will play Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte and Florida in Jacksonville on Oct. 30. Georgia’s off week falls on Oct. 23.

Georgia football 2021 schedule, dates and games

Sept. 4: Clemson, Charlotte

Sept. 11: UAB, Athens, Ga.,

Sept 18: South Carolina, Athens, Ga.,

Sept. 25: at Vanderbilt, Nashville

Oct. 2: Arkansas, Athens, Ga.,

Oct. 9: at Auburn, Auburn, Ala.

Oct. 16: Kentucky, Athens, Ga.,

Oct. 23: Off

Oct. 30: Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.,

Nov. 6: Missouri, Athens, Ga.,

Nov. 13: At Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn.,

Nov. 20: Charleston Southern, Athens, Ga.,

Nov. 27: at Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Ga.,

The SEC went to a 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 season due to the pandemic. Georgia only got to play nine games due to Vanderbilt having to cancel its game against the Bulldogs. Georgia went 7-2 during the regular season, with losses coming against Alabama and Florida.

Georgia ended the 2020 season with a win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

The Bulldogs have gotten a ton of good news during the month of January. Georgia learned that JT Daniels, Jordan Davis, James Cook and Zamir White would all be returning for the 2021 season. Georgia did see Azeez Ojulari, Trey Hill, Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes all declare early for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken spoke prior to the Peach Bowl win about the excitement and potential of the Georgia team going forward.

I am excited about the guys we do have. I really, really enjoy our staff. I think our staff does a great job collectively in the areas that they have in terms of game planning, in terms of bringing ideas to the table,” Monken said. “Coaches want to be involved in terms of their areas, contributing to the game plan. I just happen to be the one that finalizes things and gets to call it.

“I’m really excited about our staff moving forward and our young players.”

The Bulldogs are expected to begin the 2021 football season as one of the top-ranked teams in the country, with many pegging Georgia as the No. 4 team behind Clemson, Alabama and Oklahoma. The 2021 Georgia football season-opener against Clemson figures to be one of most anticipated games of the season, given the recent success of both programs.

Georgia only had to make one coaching change, as Charlton Warren became the defensive coordinator at Indiana. The Bulldogs hired Jahmile Addae from West Virginia to be the defensive backs coach.

Georgia has not formally announced when spring practice or 2021 G-Day will be but there is the expectation that both will take place. Neither happened in 2020 due to the pandemic.

