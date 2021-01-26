SEC to announce 2021 Georgia football schedule on Wednesday

Georgia knows its SEC opponents for the 2021 schedule, but it does not yet know the dates for those games. But fans won’t have to wait much longer for those, as the SEC announced it will reveal the 2021 SEC schedule on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

TOMORROW‼️@SEC Now: 2021 Football Schedule Release Special 2 PM ET / 1 PM CT on @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/ebGu79OlDJ — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) January 26, 2021

The SEC Network will broadcast the announcement.

Georgia already knows the dates of four of its opponents for the 2021 schedule, as it will play Clemson on Sept. 4, UAB on Sept. 11, Charleston Southern on Nov. 20 and Georgia Tech on Nov. 27. The Clemson game will be played in Charlotte. The UAB and Charleston Southern games will be played in Athens. The Georgia Tech contest will likely be played in Atlanta.

We do already know Georgia’s 2021 SEC opponents, should the SEC stick to its traditional 8-game schedule. Georgia will get Missouri, Kentucky, South Carolina and Arkansas at home. The road games will be at Tennessee, Auburn and Vanderbilt. The Florida game will be played in Jacksonville. It should be noted that Georgia’s road games all come against teams that have first-year head coaches.

The Bulldogs played a 9-game SEC only slate in the 2020 season, with a game against Vanderbilt getting cancelled. Georgia went 7-2 in those games and ended the season with a win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

DawgNation will have you covered with regards to both the announcement of the schedule and what it all means for Georgia’s 2021 season. The Bulldogs are expected to be one of the top teams in the country in 2021, with quarterback JT Daniels returning.

