On episode No. 1,362 (Jan. 25, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the challenge awaiting UGA's offense this upcoming season when it attempts to match the explosive performances of the SEC's top offenses in recent seasons.

Georgia football podcast: A big task awaits JT Daniels and UGA’s offense in 2021

Beginning of the show: The success former Georgia wide receiver Mecole Harman has enjoyed with the Kansas City Chiefs brings to mind the kind of explosiveness that UGA seeks for its offense this upcoming season. However, it’s undeniable that recent SEC champions — such as Alabama and LSU — have set a high bar for achievement for the Bulldogs by comparison. Yet it could be that a championship pursuit for UGA this season will require a similar level of offensive output. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

Eight-minute mark: I discuss reports that UGA interviewed Glenn Ford for its defensive backs coaching opening.

10-minute mark: I react to five-star running back Emmanuel Henderson announcing his commitment date.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Jon’s memories of playing in the Super Bowl

The Bulldogs’ impressive streak of former players in the Super Bowl

Expectations for UGA’s offense for the upcoming season

And an evaluation of UGA’s 2021 offensive line signees

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an incident at a bar for a former Florida player and the latest on the league’s coaching carousel.

End of show: I share the Golden Shoe winners as part of the Gator Hater Roll Call.