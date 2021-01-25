Georgia sports round-up: Matthew Boling shines, women’s basketball has another top-25 matchup

Georgia sophomore Matthew Boling showed this weekend why he is one of the top athletes at the University of Georgia, regardless of the sport.

Boling ran a 45.51 in the 400-meter at the Carolina Challenge in Columbia, S.C. That run was the second-best in the history of Georgia Track and Field in that event. It is also the best time in the event this year by any NCAA athlete.

The win for Boling was one of four winning efforts for the Track and Field team, as Jasmine Moore won the triple jump event and Shelby Tyler took home first in the high jump. Imani Crothers won the 60-meter hurdles, tying her personal best with a time of 8.18 seconds.

“The highlight of the weekend is Matthew Boling and his world-leading 400m race but overall, I noticed a sense of excitement and ambition by the young ones and slowly making a name for themselves,” Georgia track and field coach Petros Kyprianou said. “I’m happy with the positive marks and excited for the next weekend.”

The track and field team returns to action on Friday when Georgia takes part in the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.

Georgia women’s basketball looks to bounce back against Arkansas

The Georgia women’s basketball team will take on ranked foe on Monday night, as the No. 22 Bulldogs welcome the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks to Stegeman Coliseum.

This will mark the third time in Georgia’s past four games that it plays a ranked foe. The Lady Bulldogs beat No. 25 Tennessee on Jan. 14 but then lost to No. 4 South Carolina this past Thursday. Georgia is 12-2 on the season and 4-2 in SEC play.

Arkansas enters the game with an 11-5 record and is 2-4 in conference play. Arkansas has the best offensive team in the league, as the Razorbacks average 86.2 points per game. Georgia ranks as the top defensive team, giving up just 57.1 points per game.

Tip is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen on the SEC Network.

Men’s tennis cruises to easy win over Florida State

The Georgia Men’s Tennis team had its first two matches of the season over the weekend and won handily in both. The Bulldogs swept Mercer 7-0 on Friday before then beating Florida State 7-0 on Sunday.

In Sunday’s win over Florida State, the Bulldogs won the doubles point thanks to wins by tandems Blake Croyder and Billy Rowe and Phillip Henning and Erik Grevelius.

Croyder, Henning and Trent Bryde all picked up straight-set victories to clinch the match for Georgia.

“They were good, they were tough,” Bryde said of the Seminoles, “and it was definitely nice to get a sweep and not lose a match out there. Some of them were really tough. I had a tight second set, Tyler went three sets, but we’re happy with how we all played and how we played under pressure.”

The Bulldogs’ next opponent figures to be much tougher, as they welcome No. 8 NC State to the Dan Magill Tennis Complex this coming Sunday. The match is set to begin at 1 p.m.

More Georgia sports stories from around DawgNation