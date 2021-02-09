22 names to know for the Georgia football 2022 recruiting class

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Names to know for Georgia football 2022 recruiting class

While most were paying attention to the end of the 2021 recruiting cycle, schools were already moving ahead with the 2022 recruiting class. Programs like Ohio State, Georgia and LSU have put together strong classes with multiple blue-chip recruits.

“I have always seen January as a chance to jump ahead on the other guys,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We just have a little more time now because you are on less 2021 kids because your class is pretty much done.

“We have always put a big emphasis on that next class. That has not changed it has just seemed to be that way.”

So with the page turned to the 2022 recruiting cycle, we figure it’s the perfect time to introduce you to the players already committed to Georgia and those who Smart and the Georgia coaching staff are heavily pursuing.

This list isn’t a projection of everyone that Georgia will land in this class. We did this exercise for the 2021 recruiting cycle, and eight of the 21 players listed ended up signing with Georgia. The Bulldogs won’t win all of these recruiting battles, but these are ones worth following over the 2022 recruiting cycle.

*Note that player rankings are via the 247Sports Composite ranking

Current Georgia football 2022 commits

Deyon Bouie: Committed to Georgia on Nov. 1, 2020. No. 24 overall player in 2022 class*, 5-star athlete from Bainbridge, Ga., who will play cornerback at the next level. Sentell Intel: Georgia lands 5-star athlete Deion Bouie out of the same hometown as Kirby Smart

Gunner Stockton: Committed to Georgia on Jan. 28, 2021. No. 27 overall player in 2022 class, 5-star quarterback from Tiger, Ga. Sentell Intel: Gunner Stockton is in for the long haul. He plans to ‘graduate’ from Georgia

Tyre West: Committed to Georgia on Dec. 2, 2020. No. 47 overall player in 2022 class, 4-star defensive tackle from Tifton, Ga. Sentell Intel: Georgia lands No. 4 defensive tackle in Georgia native Tyre West

Marquis Groves-Killebrew: Committed to Georgia on May 27. No. 92 overall player in 2022 class, 4-star defensive back from Snellville, Ga. Sentell Intel: Georgia lands its 2022 class anchor in cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew

CJ Washington: Committed to Georgia on July 22, 2020. No. 109 overall player in 2022 class, 4-star inside linebacker from Cedartown, Ga. Sentell Intel: 2022 LB CJ Washington commit found a slick new way to say how much he loves UGA

Big Bear Alexander: Committed to Georgia on Feb. 3, 2021. No. 140 overall player in 2022 class, 4-star defensive tackle from Denton, Texas. Sentell Intel: Georgia goes out of state to land Big Bear Alexander

Darrius Smith: Committed to Georgia on Dec. 3, 2020. No. 266 overall player in 2022 class, 4-star outside linebacker from Baxley, Ga. Sentell Intel: Georgia lands its next Adam Anderson in pass rusher Darris Smith

Donovan Westmoreland: Committed to Georgia on Jan. 22, 2021. No. 496 overall player in 2022 class, 4-star linebacker from Griffin, Ga. Sentell Intel: How Georgia’s newest commit compares to Khalil Mack

To think that this kid maxed at 285 at the beginning of the summer. Now He 's up to 355. Keep working @_DonovanLee_ pic.twitter.com/btrvtdChH2 — Coach Ryan Andrews Ed.S (@andrewsDBU) February 4, 2021

Georgia football 2022 recruiting names to know

Emmanuel Henderson: 5-star running back from Hartford, Ala. No. 22 overall player in 2022 class. Top schools: Alabama, Georgia, Auburn. Commitment date set for March 13. Sentell Intel: Nation’s No. 1 junior RB feels Athens ‘is a great place to be’

Committing March 13th!!!! God is good🙏🏾 — emmanuel henderson (@emmanuelhende17) January 24, 2021

Branson Robinson: 3-star running back from Madison, Miss. No. 414 overall player in 2022 class. Top schools: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon

Squat (615) + Deadlift (700) = 1315 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/skwsvAVuyo — Germantown Powerlifting (@GermantownPWL) February 5, 2021

Brennan Thompson: 4-star athlete from Spearman, Texas. No. 58 overall player in 2022. Top schools: Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Clemson.

Kojo Antwi: 4-star wide receiver from Suwanee, Ga. No. 162 overall player in 2022 class. Top schools: Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M. Sentell Intel: Georgia and Ohio State are making a charge in a loaded top 8 for Kojo Antwi

De’Nylon Morrissette: 4-star wide receiver from Snellville, Ga. No. 217 overall player in 2022 class. Top schools: Alabama, Georgia. Sentell Intel: How Gunner Stockton commitment impacts recruitment of De’Nylon Morrissette

Oscar Delp: 4-star tight end from Cumming, Ga. No. 235 overall player in 2022 class. Top schools: Georgia, Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma. Sentell Intel: Georgia continues its daily recruiting of its top 2022 TE target

Gunner Stockton on nearly 6-foot-5 Oscar Delp at @HustleInc7v7 Opening Day yesterday. "He's a Dude. I'm telling you. He's a Dude. But he's awesome." Delp is one of those guys who is likely taller than he even gives himself credit for. Big. Fast. Skilled. Smart. pic.twitter.com/jkc2K5xxdJ — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) January 31, 2021

Tyler Booker: 4-star offensive tackle from New Haven, Conn. No. 35 overall player in 2022 class. Top schools: Georgia, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Penn State. Booker on the commitment of Stockton to Georgia:

“I played with Gunner in the Adidas All-American Game and he was just an all-around baller,” Booker said this week. And the way he carried himself was that of a leader.” Does that give the Bulldogs an even better chance now? “Most definitely,” Booker said. “Time has proven that the key to UGA’s success is a great QB and that’s what Gunner is.”

Mykel Williams: 4-star defensive tackle from Columbus, Ga. No. 41 overall player in 2022 class. Top schools: Georgia, Alabama, Clemson. Commitment date set for March 15. Sentell Intel: Top junior D-line prospect in Georgia hits the gas pedal on his decision

Christen Miller: 4-star defensive tackle from Ellenwood, Ga. No. 159 overall player in 2022 class. Top schools: Georgia, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Ohio State. Commitment date set for April 4. Sentell Intel: Elite in-state 2022 DT feels ‘vibe is immaculate’ about UGA

Quite a big offer here for Cedar Grove DT Christen Miller. He’s close with Saints alum and current Ohio State DL Antwaun Jackson. https://t.co/OFzJwjyOhq — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) February 4, 2021

Jeremiah Alexander: 5-star defensive end from Alabaster, Ala. No. 11 player in 2022 class. Top schools: Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, USC, Oklahoma. Sentell Intel: Why the talented 5-star junior Jeremiah Alexander LB has UGA in his final 6.

Daniel Martin: 4-star linebacker from Marietta, Ga. No. 86 overall player in 2022 class. Top schools: Georgia, Clemson, Florida State and LSU. Sentell Intel: Daniel Martin: Elite 2022 defender still touts that “home” feeling about UGA

Jalon Walker: 4-star linebacker from Salisbury, NC. No. 46 overall player in 2022 class. Top schools: Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina, Ohio State. Sentell Intel: Jalon Walker: The All-American LB target who rattles teeth and also aspires to fix them

Tre’quon Fegans: 4-star cornerback from Oxford, Ala. No. 77 overall player in 2022 class. Top schools: Georgia, Florida, Miami, South Carolina, Nebraska. Sentell Intel: Tre’Quon Fegans: Georgia is already ‘home’ for Top 100 overall prospect at cornerback

Malaki Starks: 5-star athlete that will play safety from Jefferson, Ga. No. 28 overall player in 2022 class. Top schools: Georgia, Alabama, Clemson. Sentell Intel: Malaki Starks: How does the Charlton Warren move affect UGA with the 5-star priority target?

*Other names to monitor: Emory Floyd, Marcus Allen, Travis Hunter, Addison Nichols, Qae’Shon Sapp, Travis Shaw, Shemar Stewart, Samuel Mbake, AJ Johnson

