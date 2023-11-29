The Georgia roster and coaching staff has begun to take shape for the 2024 season. Below you can find live updates on the latest transfer portal, NFL draft and coaching decisions.

The coaching carousel has already begun, as the Bulldogs saw Fran Brown take the Syracuse head coaching job. Meanwhile, the transfer portal opens officially on Dec. 4.

12 p.m. ET, Nov. 29: Georgia still has business to take care of this week, as the Bulldogs play in the SEC championship game against Alabama on Saturday.

But the rest of the sport has already begun to make changes, looking ahead to next season. On the coaching front, schools like Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Michigan State have already found their new leaders. These hirings, and firings, have a trickle-down effect. Georgia has already seen one assistant coach accept a new job, as defensive backs coach Fran Brown will now be the head coach at Syracuse.

While the transfer portal doesn’t officially open until Monday, Dec. 4, players have already expressed their intent to enter. Big names such as Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and Florida safety Kamari Wilson have all already put their names into the transfer portal.

Georgia has already seen one player enter the portal, with Darris Smith doing so on Tuesday. Smith has been away from the team since October though. Most of Georgia’s players waited until after the season to announce their plans, though defensive end Bill Norton and tight end Arik Gilbert did enter the transfer portal before the end of last season.

As for NFL decisions, draft-eligible players have until January 15 to make a decision regarding whether or not to enter the NFL draft. Georgia has seen 34 players taken in the previous three drafts, the most of any program over a three-year span.

How Georgia does on Saturday against Alabama will go a long way in determining how fast all of the roster turnover takes place. Should Georgia win, many of the draft and transfer decisions will be put on hold until after the season ends. If Georgia does not, expect more of these decisions to happen in December.

Georgia football 2024 players in the transfer portal

*This section will be updated as players announce their intentions to transfer. Georgia had 16 players transfer out last season. The Bulldogs took 3 players out of the transfer portal last year, with all three coming from former SEC teams. The transfer portal opens on Dec. 4 and closes on Jan. 2. Teams playing in the College Football Playoff get a five-day extension from when their season ends. The NCAA allows players a one-time transfer exemption, meaning they can transfer anywhere once. Graduate transfers are allowed to transfer a second time if that is the case.

Georgia football 2024 NFL Draft decisions

*This section will be updated as players announce their decisions. Last season saw key names like Sedrick Van Pran, Ladd McConkey and others elect to return to school for another season, as opposed to heading off to the NFL. Georgia had three first-round picks last year and 10 total players taken. Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims and Kamari Lassiter are all players who are currently mocked as potential first-round picks. Players have until Jan. 15 to make a decision on whether or not to enter the draft.

DE Tramel Walthour

Quarterback Carson Beck

Running back Kendall Milton

Running back Daijun Edwards

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Wide receiver Arian Smith

Wide receiver Rara Thomas

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett

Tight end Brock Bowers

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims

Offensive guard Tate Ratledge

Offensive guard Xavier Truss

Offensive center Sedrick Van Pran

Defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Defensive tackle Zion Logue

Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse

Defensive tackle Warren Brinson

Inside linebacker Smael Mondon

Inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter

Safety Tykee Smith

Safety Javon Bullard

Punter Brett Thorson

Georgia football 2024 coaching staff changes