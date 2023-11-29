Tailgate with DawgNation at SEC Championship
Join us for an all-inclusive tailgate from The Home Depot backyard. First 100 people to sign up will receive an exclusive #GO43N23 tee-shirt. Reserve yours today!
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
David Sanders Jr: When the nation’s No. 1 junior OT got to see ‘Dawgs on …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star junior OT David Sanders Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 3 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia linebacker Darris Smith to enter the transfer portal
Georgia has seen its first player enter the transfer portal, as linebacker Darris Smith will be looking for a new home.
Connor Riley
College Football Playoff rankings Week 14: Georgia football holds onto top …
ATHENS — Heading into the SEC championship game, Georgia will have the No. 1 ranking. For the third consecutive week, Georgia sits with the No. 1 ranking in the College …
Connor Riley
Jalen Milroe: Alabama’s ‘can’t miss’ star embraces challenge Georgia …
ATLANTA — The “Milroe Miracle” moment at Auburn is “100 percent over with” and Jalen Milroe says he has moved on.
Mike Griffith
Georgia No. 1; CFP officials drop hints how field might unfold, 4 …

Mike Griffith
Fran Brown issues official statement after taking Syracuse job, what …

Connor Riley
David Sanders Jr: When the nation’s No. 1 junior OT got to see ‘Dawgs …

Jeff Sentell
Georgia football podcast: Nick Saban explains why Brock Bowers is …

Brandon Adams
Georgia linebacker Darris Smith to enter the transfer portal

Connor Riley
