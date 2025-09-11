ATHENS — Not every member of the Georgia football team will be making the trip up to Knoxville, Tennessee.

Because of SEC rules, only 75 members of the Georgia team — scholarship and walk-on, will be able to get on the plane up to Tennessee this week.

The 75-man roster limit will give us a better idea of how the bottom of the roster shapes up. There’s no doubt that starters like KJ Bolden and Nate Frazier will be on the bus. In the day and age of the transfer portal, this gives us a better idea of who might be at risk. Especially for non-freshmen.

Below is a position-by-position look at how each room will look for Saturday’s game against the Volunteers. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football travel roster for Week 3 game against Tennessee

Quarterback: Gunner Stockton (Jr.), Ryan Puglisi (R-Fr.), Colter Ginn (R-Fr.), Ryan Montgomery (Fr.)

Analysis: Little doubt about the top three names making this trip. The only reason Montgomery might be in question is because he might not be cleared to play following a knee injury he suffered in high school. The coaching staff has been very impressed with Montgomery to this point.

Running back: Cash Jones (Sr.), Nate Frazier (Soph.), Dwight Phillips (Soph.), Chauncey Bowens (R-Fr.), Bo Walker (Fr.), Josh McCray (Sr.)

Analysis: Jones, Frazier, Phillips and Bowens are locks to make this trip based on their offensive roles in the first two games. Walker and McCray are interesting names to watch, given they have just X combined carries through the first two weeks.

It’s notable we don’t have Roderick Robinson, as the redshirt sophomore has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver: Dillon Bell (Sr.), Colbie Young (Sr.), Noah Thomas (Sr.), Zachariah Branch (Jr.), Cole Speer (Jr.) London Humphreys (Jr.), Sacovie White-Helton (R-Fr.), Tayln Taylor (Fr.), CJ Wiley (Fr.), Tyler Williams (Fr.)

Analysis: The top eight names are locks based on offense and special teams. Wiley and Williams make the trip at wide receiver, with Thomas Blackshear listed as out on the availability report. Given what Georgia has turned over in recent years at this position, there shouldn’t be a ton of offseason movement via the transfer portal.

Tight end: Oscar Delp (Sr.), Lawson Luckie (Jr.), Jaden Reddell (Soph.), Colton Heinrich (R-Fr.), Elyiss Williams (Fr.)

Analysis: Losing freshman Ethan Barbour to an ankle injury makes it easier to determine which tight ends make the trip. Barbour’s injury will likely open up a bigger role for Reddell on the offense.

Offensive line: Micah Morris (Sr.), Earnest Greene (Jr.), Drew Bobo (Jr.), Monroe Freeling (Jr.), Bo Hughley (R-Soph.), Jamal Meriweather (R-Soph.), Jah Jackson (Soph.), Malachi Toliver (R-Fr.), Michael Uini (R-Fr.), Daniel Calhoun (R-Fr.) Juan Gaston (Fr.), Dontrell Glover (Fr.),

Analysis: If Georgia feels like Gaston and Greene can play, they will have to travel to this game. That eats into a roster spot elsewhere. But with so much injury concern, look for Georgia to bring a lot of bodies to throw at the potential problem.

Jackson had been dealing with an ankle which could impact who travels. Malachi Tolliver has missed time with an ankle injury, so it could be down to him or freshman Cortez Smith for the backup center spot.

Of our projections, no position group is more represented than Georgia’s 12.

Defensive line: Christen Miller (Jr.), Jordan Hall (R-Soph.), Xzavier McLeod (R-Soph.), Joshua Horton (R-Soph.), Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (R-Fr.), Justin Greene (R-Fr.), Nnamdi Ogboko (R-Fr.), Jordan Thomas (R-Fr.), Elijah Griffin (Fr.), JJ Hanne (Fr.)

Analysis: With the Austin Peay game being closer than anticipated, it gave us a better idea of how things are shaping up at this position group, specifically in terms of playing time.

Whether Greene and Thomas all travel likely comes down to how things play out in practice this week. Nasir Johnson could make the push as well.

Outside linebacker: Gabe Harris (Jr.), Elo Modozie (Jr.), Quintavius Johnson (Soph.), Kris Jones (R-Fr.), Isaiah Gibson (Fr.)

Analysis: The first four names are locks to travel. The big question with this group is which of the three true freshmen at outside linebacker make the trip.

Gibson, Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon were all highly-touted recruits but none played against Austin Peay. Linton is listed as out on this week’s availability report.

Inside linebacker: Terrell Foster (Jr.), CJ Allen (Jr.), Raylen Wilson (Jr.), Chris Cole (Soph.), Justin Williams (Soph.), Zayden Walker (Fr.)

Analysis: Little doubt about this group, which only has six scholarship players on it. Walk-on Terrell Foster is a key special teams player for the Bulldogs, meriting his inclusion on the list.

Cornerback: Daylen Everette (Sr.), Daniel Harris (R-Soph.), Ellis Robinson (R-Fr.), Demello Jones (R-Fr.), Dominick Kelly (Fr.)

Analysis: These top four are apparent following the first two games. Dominick Kelly is someone who could make the trip but that will come down to how impactful he might be on special teams.

Safety: JaCorey Thomas (Sr.), Adrian Maddox (Sr.), Zion Branch (Jr.), Joenel Aguero (Jr.), Kyron Jones (R-Soph.), KJ Bolden (Soph.), Rasean Dinkins (Fr.) 7

Analysis: Dinkins has impressed thus far at Georgia and could be a surprise addition, given he only arrived at Georgia over the summer. It’s between him and transfer Jaden Harris for the last spot.

Specialists: Beau Gardner (Sr.), Brett Thorson (Sr.), Peyton Woodring (Jr.), Will Snellings (R-Soph.), Drew Miller (R-Fr.), 5

Analysis: Gardner and Snellings are your long-snappers, while Miller serves as the backup to Woodring and Thorson.

Thorson’s status is clear as he returned to action last week for the Bulldogs.