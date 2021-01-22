WATCH: The 4 former 5-star recruits Georgia needs to step-up in 2021

As currently constituted, Georgia’s 2021 roster will have 18 247Sports Composite 5-star prospects when you factor in players that signed with Georgia as recruits or those that transferred in.

The Bulldogs have at least one 5-star prospect at every position group, with quarterback JT Daniels being perhaps the most prominent of the bunch. He initially signed with USC in the 2018 class but ultimately transferred to Georgia prior to the 2020 season.

There’s also wide receiver George Pickens, who has flashed game-wrecking potential at times during his first two seasons.

Defensively, Georgia has a number of elite prospects who are looking to take advantage of some of the departing players. Names like Travon Walker, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo seem poised to take on greater roles during the 2021 season.

The DawgNation team of Connor Riley, Brandon Adams, Jeff Sentell and Mike Griffith examine how all the 5-stars can help the Georgia team and which ones need to have breakout seasons for the Bulldogs.

Among some of the other topics discussed on this week’s episode

Which former 5-star does Georgia need to be an All-American type player in 2021?

What is going on with Georgia and Will Muschamp?

What does the timeline look like on filling the defensive back opening?

What comes next in the transfer portal?

Which Bulldog needs to have a big Senior Bowl?

Does Tennessee hiring a new athletic director change anything about their future?/

