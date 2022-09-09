Adonai Mitchell laughs off George Pickens comparison after viral block in Georgia football win
When Adonai Mitchell was asked about his touchdown catch in the opening win over Oregon, he more or less shrugged it off. A simple fade route was called, and Mitchell and Bennett have run the play so many times in practice you would think Nathen Fielder was involved.
What got Mitchell excited though was when he spoke about burying a poor Oregon defender for Ladd McConkey’s first touchdown.
Mitchell wasn’t the only one making an impressive block on the play, as Brock Bowers — Georgia’s other star sophomore pass catcher — was taking his defender out of bounds on the play.
Under new wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon there’s been an added emphasis on finishing plays and thus blocks. Only one play can get the ball on every play, but all the skill players have the ability to put hands on a defender and move them out of the way.
That blocking mindset also helps spring plays for other players. Georgia had seven different pass catchers finish with a catch of 20-yards or more. That doesn’t happen unless you have played like Mitchell or Kearis Jackson putting in as much effort without the ball as they do with it.
“That’s how you create explosive plays, being able to block downfield,” Jackson said. “You see AD up at the top of the screen blocking his tail off. Those things right there are what make you a great receiver.”
Physical blocking isn’t some new concept to the Georgia wide receiver room, with Mitchell noting how George Pickens threw some monster blocks during his time at Georgia.
Mitchell knows he’s got a ways to go to get to where Pickens was a blocker, but Saturday against Oregon proved to be a promising start. Georgia didn’t have Pickens for much of last season and thus filtered the offense through Bowers in his absence.
As an outside receiver, Mitchell knows he can eventually grow into what Pickens was during his healthy time in Athens. A mixture of a physical wide receiver who proved to be plenty capable of making explosive plays for the Bulldogs.
That is exactly what the Bulldogs want to be on offense this season. McConkey’s season-opening touchdown very much established that tone, with Mitchell being a big reason why.
“Explosive on offense and physical on both sides of the ball,” Ratledge said on the team identity. “I think that’s going to be our identity every week, going out there and being physical. "
AD Mitchell laughs off George Pickens comparison
