Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs win 2022 National Championship
INDIANAPOLIS — With the way the season has gone, it was only fitting that Georgia’s final score of the season was a defensive score. And with it, 41 years and seven straight losses to Alabama, Georgia vanquished all demons on Monday night, winning its first national championship since 1980.
It was not always a pretty game for the Bulldogs, with Georgia trailing 9-6 at halftime. The Bulldogs fell behind 18-13 but responded with back-to-back touchdown drives with an Alabama three and out sandwiched in between.
Alabama did suffer a key injury, as Jameson Williams left the game with a knee injury. It’s the second-straight game the Crimson Tide lost a key receiver against Georgia, as John Metchie went down in the first game between the two schools.
Georgia’s captains for the game were Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jamaree Salyer and Zamir White.
