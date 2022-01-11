(3) Georgia
33
Final
18
(1) Alabama

Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs win 2022 National Championship

1/10/22 - Indianapolis - Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) celebrates his 1-yard touchdown run with offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
@Kconnorriley
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — With the way the season has gone, it was only fitting that Georgia’s final score of the season was a defensive score. And with it, 41 years and seven straight losses to Alabama, Georgia vanquished all demons on Monday night, winning its first national championship since 1980.

It was not always a pretty game for the Bulldogs, with Georgia trailing 9-6 at halftime. The Bulldogs fell behind 18-13 but responded with back-to-back touchdown drives with an Alabama three and out sandwiched in between.

Alabama did suffer a key injury, as Jameson Williams left the game with a knee injury. It’s the second-straight game the Crimson Tide lost a key receiver against Georgia, as John Metchie went down in the first game between the two schools.

Georgia’s captains for the game were Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jamaree Salyer and Zamir White.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextCFP Championship Live Blog: Georgia 33, Alabama 18, fourth quarter
Leave a Comment