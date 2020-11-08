Georgia football tumbles out of top-10 after loss to Florida
For the first time all season, the Georgia Bulldogs find themselves outside of the top-10 in both the AP and Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs fell to No. 11 in this week’s Coaches Poll Top-25 and No. 12 in the AP Poll.
Georgia was previously No. 5 in both polls. No. 1 Clemson also lost this week, giving Alabama the top spot in the polls. Notre Dame comes in at No. 2, Ohio State is No. 3, Clemson No. 4, Texas A&M takes the No. 5 spot and Florida moves to No. 6 after the 44-28 win over Georgia.
The loss is the second of the season for the Bulldogs, after dropping a game in October to Alabama. The loss to Florida also makes it very difficult to see the Bulldogs getting back to Atlanta for the SEC championship game this season.
Georgia has four games left in the season with all of them coming against teams with losing records. Georgia should have a chance to climb back up in the polls as it will be favored in each of its final four games.
But the Bulldogs have some major question marks at both quarterback and in the secondary. The Florida game made that very clear, as Georgia threw for just 129 yards while giving up 474 passing yards to Florida’s Kyle Trask.
After the loss, Kirby Smart made it clear that the Bulldogs have to improve coming out of the loss.
“We’ve got to get better and that starts with me,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I’ve got to do a better job and we’re going to do a better job but I’m not frustrated with the plight we’re in. We made our bed.”
Georgia takes on Missouri this weekend in Columbia, Mo. The Bulldogs and Tigers will play on ESPN at 12 p.m. ET. You can see the full Week 10 Coaches Poll and AP Poll below.
Week 10 Top 25 Coaches Poll 2020
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Notre Dame
4. Clemson
5. Florida
6. Texas A&M
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Indiana
11. Georgia
12. Oregon
13. Oklahoma State
14. Wisconsin
15. Marshall
16. Iowa State
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Oklahoma
19. SMU
20. USC
21. Auburn
22. Liberty
23. Northwestern
24. Texas
25. Army
Week 10 Top 25 AP 2020
1. Alabama (6-0) 2 SEC 1,547 (59)
2. Notre Dame (7-0) 4 ACC 1,464 (2)
3. Ohio State (3-0) 3 Big Ten 1,449 (1)
4. Clemson (7-1) 1 ACC 1,355
5. Texas A&M (5-1) 7 SEC 1,223
6. Florida (4-1) 8 SEC 1,213
7. Cincinnati (6-0) 6 American Athletic 1,208
8. Brigham Young (8-0) 9 IA Independents 1,101
9. Miami (FL) (6-1) 11 ACC 958
10. Indiana (3-0) 13 Big Ten 956
11. Oregon (1-0) 12 Pac-12 948
12. Georgia (4-2) 5 SEC 861
13. Wisconsin (1-0) 10 Big Ten 852
14. Oklahoma State (5-1) 14 Big 12 762
15. Coastal Carolina (7-0) 15 Sun Belt 551
16. Marshall (6-0) 16 Conference USA 534
17. Iowa State (5-2) 17 Big 12 491
18. Oklahoma (5-2) 19 Big 12 467
19. SMU (7-1) 18 American Athletic 456
20. USC (1-0) 20 Pac-12 395
21. Texas (5-2) 22 Big 12 265
22. Liberty (7-0) 25 IA Independents 260
23. Northwestern (3-0) Big Ten 250
24. Auburn (4-2) 24 SEC 184
25. Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1)
