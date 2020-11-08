For the first time all season, the Georgia Bulldogs find themselves outside of the top-10 in both the AP and Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs fell to No. 11 in this week’s Coaches Poll Top-25 and No. 12 in the AP Poll.

Georgia was previously No. 5 in both polls. No. 1 Clemson also lost this week, giving Alabama the top spot in the polls. Notre Dame comes in at No. 2, Ohio State is No. 3, Clemson No. 4, Texas A&M takes the No. 5 spot and Florida moves to No. 6 after the 44-28 win over Georgia.

The loss is the second of the season for the Bulldogs, after dropping a game in October to Alabama. The loss to Florida also makes it very difficult to see the Bulldogs getting back to Atlanta for the SEC championship game this season.

Georgia has four games left in the season with all of them coming against teams with losing records. Georgia should have a chance to climb back up in the polls as it will be favored in each of its final four games.

But the Bulldogs have some major question marks at both quarterback and in the secondary. The Florida game made that very clear, as Georgia threw for just 129 yards while giving up 474 passing yards to Florida’s Kyle Trask.

After the loss, Kirby Smart made it clear that the Bulldogs have to improve coming out of the loss.

“We’ve got to get better and that starts with me,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I’ve got to do a better job and we’re going to do a better job but I’m not frustrated with the plight we’re in. We made our bed.”

Georgia takes on Missouri this weekend in Columbia, Mo. The Bulldogs and Tigers will play on ESPN at 12 p.m. ET. You can see the full Week 10 Coaches Poll and AP Poll below.

Week 10 Top 25 Coaches Poll 2020

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Notre Dame

4. Clemson

5. Florida

6. Texas A&M

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Georgia

12. Oregon

13. Oklahoma State

14. Wisconsin

15. Marshall

16. Iowa State

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Oklahoma

19. SMU

20. USC

21. Auburn

22. Liberty

23. Northwestern

24. Texas

25. Army

Week 10 Top 25 AP 2020

1. Alabama (6-0) 2 SEC 1,547 (59)

2. Notre Dame (7-0) 4 ACC 1,464 (2)

3. Ohio State (3-0) 3 Big Ten 1,449 (1)

4. Clemson (7-1) 1 ACC 1,355

5. Texas A&M (5-1) 7 SEC 1,223

6. Florida (4-1) 8 SEC 1,213

7. Cincinnati (6-0) 6 American Athletic 1,208

8. Brigham Young (8-0) 9 IA Independents 1,101

9. Miami (FL) (6-1) 11 ACC 958

10. Indiana (3-0) 13 Big Ten 956

11. Oregon (1-0) 12 Pac-12 948

12. Georgia (4-2) 5 SEC 861

13. Wisconsin (1-0) 10 Big Ten 852

14. Oklahoma State (5-1) 14 Big 12 762

15. Coastal Carolina (7-0) 15 Sun Belt 551

16. Marshall (6-0) 16 Conference USA 534

17. Iowa State (5-2) 17 Big 12 491

18. Oklahoma (5-2) 19 Big 12 467

19. SMU (7-1) 18 American Athletic 456

20. USC (1-0) 20 Pac-12 395

21. Texas (5-2) 22 Big 12 265

22. Liberty (7-0) 25 IA Independents 260

23. Northwestern (3-0) Big Ten 250

24. Auburn (4-2) 24 SEC 184

25. Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1)

