Georgia football remains outside the top-10 of AP, Coaches Poll after off week
The Georgia Bulldogs had an unexpected off week following the postponement of their game against Missouri. The contest was one of four SEC games that was not played this weekend.
And with the lack of an opportunity to impress in the polls, Georgia remained where they did in the Coaches Poll and actually dropped one spot in AP Poll. Georgia sits at No. 11 in the Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the AP Poll.
It also did not help the Bulldogs that none of the teams ranked in the top-10. Alabama is still No. 1, Notre Dame No. 2 and Ohio State is the No. 3 team in the country. Both Alabama and Ohio State had their games for this past week postponed.
Prior to learning of the suspended Missouri game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made it clear that he wanted his team to have a game following the 44-28 loss to Florida.
“We need a game. We want to play. If we are given the opportunity to do that, then we will,” Smart said. “If we don’t then we have to work to get better. We get to go against each other too. We have a pretty good defense and a pretty good offense to go against each other and compete as well. So, we would love to do that.”
Georgia is expected to play Mississippi State this coming weekend in Athens. Mississippi State did have some COVID-19 issues that led to its game against Auburn to moved to Dec. 12. The Georgia-Mississippi State game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on the SEC Network.
You can see the entire Week 11 Coaches Poll and AP Poll below.
Week 11 Top 25 Coaches Poll 2020
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Notre Dame
4. Clemson
5. Florida
6. Texas A&M
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Indiana
11. Georgia
12. Wisconsin
13. Oregon
14. Oklahoma State
15. Marshall
16. Iowa State
17. Oklahoma
18. Coastal Carolina
19. USC
20. Northwestern
21. Auburn
22. Liberty
23. Texas
24. North Carolina
25. Louisiana Lafayette
Week 11 Top 25 AP Poll 2020
1.Alabama (6-0)
2. Notre Dame (8-0)
3. Ohio State (3-0)
4. Clemson (7-1)
5. Texas A&M (5-1)
6. Florida (5-1)
7. Cincinnati (7-0)
8. Brigham Young (8-0)
9. Indiana (4-0)
10. Wisconsin (2-0)
11. Oregon (2-0)
12. Miami (FL) (7-1)
13. Georgia (4-2)
14. Oklahoma State (5-1)
15. Coastal Carolina (7-0)
15. Marshall (7-0)
17. Iowa State (5-2)
18. Oklahoma (5-2)
19. Northwestern (4-0)
20. USC (2-0)
21. Liberty (8-0)
22. Texas (5-2)
23. Auburn (4-2)
24. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1)
25. Tulsa (4-1)
