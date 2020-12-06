Georgia football jumped in both AP Poll, Coaches Poll after Vanderbilt game postponement

The Georgia Bulldogs were unable to play this weekend due to Vanderbilt having to postpone the game to COVID-19 issues, opt-outs and injuries. Because of that, along with other results in college football, the Bulldogs were jumped in the AP and Coaches Poll for Week 14.

The Bulldogs stayed at No. 10 in the Coaches poll, and came in at No. 12 in the AP Poll. But Georgia was jumped by Indiana following the Hoosiers win over Wisconsin in the Coaches Poll, and by both Iowa State and Coastal Carolina in the AP Poll.

The Top four remains unchanged, as Alabama came in at No. 1, Notre Dame at No. 2, Clemson at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 4. Florida and Texas A&M flipped in the standings, as the Aggies beat Auburn 31-20, while Florida beat Tennessee 31-19.

Georgia does have two scheduled games remaining, as it is set to play Missouri this week and then Vanderbilt on Dec. 19. The Bulldogs were eliminated from winning the SEC East on Saturday with Florida’s win, making it the first time since the 2016 season that Georgia will not play in the SEC championship game.

Game times for the Missouri and Vanderbilt games have not yet been announced but they are expected later on Sunday. The College Football Playoff rankings had Georgia at No. 8 this past week. The next set of those rankings will come out on Tuesday night.

You can see the full

Week 14 Top 25 Coaches Poll 2020

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Miami

9. Indiana

10. Georgia

11. Iowa State

12. Oklahoma

13. Coastal Carolina

14. Northwestern

15. USC

16. BYU

17. Louisiana Lafayette

18. Iowa

19. Tulsa

20. North Carolina

21. Liberty

22. Colorado

23. Texas

24. NC State

25. Wisconsin

Week 14 Top 25 AP Poll 2020

1 Alabama (9-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Ohio State (5-0)

4. Clemson (9-1)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Florida (8-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Indiana (6-1)

9. Miami (FL) (8-1)

10. Iowa State (8-2)

11. Coastal Carolina (10-0)

12. Georgia (6-2)

13. Oklahoma (7-2)

14. Brigham Young (9-1)

15. Northwestern (5-1)

16. USC (3-0)

17. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)

18. Tulsa (6-1)

19. Iowa (5-2)

20. North Carolina (7-3)

21. Colorado (4-0)

22. Liberty (9-1)

23. Texas (6-3)

24. Buffalo (4-0)

25. Wisconsin (2-2)

