Georgia football jumped in both AP Poll, Coaches Poll after Vanderbilt game postponement
The Georgia Bulldogs were unable to play this weekend due to Vanderbilt having to postpone the game to COVID-19 issues, opt-outs and injuries. Because of that, along with other results in college football, the Bulldogs were jumped in the AP and Coaches Poll for Week 14.
The Bulldogs stayed at No. 10 in the Coaches poll, and came in at No. 12 in the AP Poll. But Georgia was jumped by Indiana following the Hoosiers win over Wisconsin in the Coaches Poll, and by both Iowa State and Coastal Carolina in the AP Poll.
The Top four remains unchanged, as Alabama came in at No. 1, Notre Dame at No. 2, Clemson at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 4. Florida and Texas A&M flipped in the standings, as the Aggies beat Auburn 31-20, while Florida beat Tennessee 31-19.
Georgia does have two scheduled games remaining, as it is set to play Missouri this week and then Vanderbilt on Dec. 19. The Bulldogs were eliminated from winning the SEC East on Saturday with Florida’s win, making it the first time since the 2016 season that Georgia will not play in the SEC championship game.
Game times for the Missouri and Vanderbilt games have not yet been announced but they are expected later on Sunday. The College Football Playoff rankings had Georgia at No. 8 this past week. The next set of those rankings will come out on Tuesday night.
You can see the full
Week 14 Top 25 Coaches Poll 2020
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. Miami
9. Indiana
10. Georgia
11. Iowa State
12. Oklahoma
13. Coastal Carolina
14. Northwestern
15. USC
16. BYU
17. Louisiana Lafayette
18. Iowa
19. Tulsa
20. North Carolina
21. Liberty
22. Colorado
23. Texas
24. NC State
25. Wisconsin
Week 14 Top 25 AP Poll 2020
1 Alabama (9-0)
2. Notre Dame (10-0)
3. Ohio State (5-0)
4. Clemson (9-1)
5. Texas A&M (7-1)
6. Florida (8-1)
7. Cincinnati (8-0)
8. Indiana (6-1)
9. Miami (FL) (8-1)
10. Iowa State (8-2)
11. Coastal Carolina (10-0)
12. Georgia (6-2)
13. Oklahoma (7-2)
14. Brigham Young (9-1)
15. Northwestern (5-1)
16. USC (3-0)
17. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)
18. Tulsa (6-1)
19. Iowa (5-2)
20. North Carolina (7-3)
21. Colorado (4-0)
22. Liberty (9-1)
23. Texas (6-3)
24. Buffalo (4-0)
25. Wisconsin (2-2)
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia basketball beats Jacksonville 98-65, improves to 3-0
- South Carolina to reportedly hire former Georgia assistant Shane Beamer as head coach
- Transfer attorney Tom Mars lashes out at Georgia AD Greg McGarity on Twitter
- Georgia football podcast: UGA poised for success as ‘weird’ 2021 recruiting cycle nears end
- Late bloomer Jimmy Horn Jr. seems like a key late offer for Georgia
- Georgia football game against Vanderbilt postponed
- Georgia football center Trey Hill undergoes surgeries, out indefinitely
- WATCH: Remembering Georgia football 2020 senior class before final home game
- Why the University of Georgia loves Richard LeCounte as much as he loves it