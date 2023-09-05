The Georgia Bulldogs remain at the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings following their opening win over UT-Martin.

Georgia came away with a 48-7 win over UT-Martin, pulling away in the second half of the win. Georgia is also No. 1 the Coaches Poll as well.

The rest of the top 5 saw Michigan at No. 2, Alabama moving to No. 3, Florida State jumping up to No. 4 and Ohio State slipping to No. 5. The Seminoles moved up from No. 8 following their big over LSU.

The Tigers were one of two top 10 teams to lose in the opening week, as Clemson suffered a 28-7 loss to Duke. LSU is now No. 14 and Clemson fell to No. 25.

As for Georgia, the win over UT-Martin was Carson Beck’s first game as a starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. He completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 294 yards. He threw for a touchdown and ran for one as well.

Beck overcame some early nerves to put forth a respectable performance. Kirby Smart felt compelled to further defend Beck’s performance when speaking to reporters on Monday.

“I thought Carson played really well. I thought he played composed,” Smart said. “Outside of that, there’s going to be incompletions in games. There’s going to be looks that maybe they fool you with that you didn’t see in the week in the scouting report but his run-check game, his carrying out his fakes, his decisions in the pocket, him throwing the ball away. I mean, I thought the guy, for a first start, did well.”

Beck was making his first start since November of 2019 when he was a high school senior. He was also without some of his top weapons, as wide receiver Ladd McConkey, running back Daijun Edwards and wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint all missed the game. Rosemy-Jacksaint will be back this week, while McConkey and Edwards are making progress coming off of injuries.

The Bulldogs take on Ball State this week. The game is set for a 12 p.m. ET start, with the SEC Network televising the game.

Below, you can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2