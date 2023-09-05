For another week, the Georgia Bulldogs sit atop the Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs are still the No. 1 team in the country coming out of Week 1.

The Bulldogs stayed ahead of Michigan at No. 2. Ohio State is No. 3, Alabama remains at No. 4 and Florida State jumps up to No. 5 following the team’s 45-24 thrashing of LSU. The Tigers fell to No. 14 after the loss.

Georgia took on UT-Martin in Week 1. The game was hardly competitive, with the Bulldogs cruising to a 48-7 victory. Georgia led 17-0 at halftime of the win.

But the performance was far from perfect and head coach Kirby Smart knows it. He highlighted a number of areas the Bulldogs could improve in before the team’s next game against Ball State.

“There are so many things we can get better at,” Smart said. “Every coach in the country is saying that you get better from game 1 to game 2, that’s the biggest jump you make. So if that’s the case, then there is a lot of areas to improve in. Certainly. Turnovers on defense. Pursuit angles, we got cutback on several times. Offensively, being able to be explosive in the run game, convert on third downs. There are a lot of things. Special teams, I didn’t think we didn’t dominate in any way in special teams like we’re capable of. I can’t pinpoint any one way.”

In addition to LSU, Clemson also fell out of the top 10 after the Tigers lost 28-7 to Duke on Saturday. TCU fell out of the rankings altogether following its opening-week defeat to Colorado.

Georgia did see Tennessee and Ole Miss move up in the rankings, as those are the only two ranked foes Georgia is scheduled to see as of this writing. The Volunteers are now No. 9 while Ole Miss is No. 20.

The Bulldogs return to action this week against Ball State. The game is scheduled for a 12 p.m. start time in Sanford Stadium.

Below, you can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2