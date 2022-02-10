Kirby Smart and Georgia offense relevant in high-profile recruitment of Arch Manning

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart might not seem to be getting enough air time considering the job he has done building the Bulldogs into a national championship program. But the people who matter most notice.

More specifically, the ultimate QB recruit in the 2023 class knows who Smart is and where Georgia sits on the national map: New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman prospect Arch Manning. RELATED: Georgia offense was ahead of defense last year at this time, per Kirby It’s not a stretch to say Manning is among the most high-profile recruits in recent history, and his choice of school will have a domino effect on other quarterbacks and elite receivers. Manning’s status is such that his NIL value, as determined by On3, is second only to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young among ranked college football players. Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss are the four schools Manning has reportedly narrowed his choices down to. It’s possible he could make a commitment before the start of next season. Smart doesn’t need to take pictures of the New Orleans airport during recruiting visits or play other games on Twitter like other coaches to get attention.

To that end, Georgia has gone all-in on recruiting Manning. Smart knows putting Arch Manning in a UGA uniform could render any and all quarterback talk of the past moot and provide an immediate boost to the Bulldogs’ offensive image. Nothing could validate an offense and coaching staff more than being the choice of such football royalty as the Manning Family. No doubt, Arch Manning has a can’t-miss look and feel about him, as most anyone familiar with his grandfather, College Football Hall of Famer Archie Manning, and uncles, SEC and NFL Super Bowl winners Peyton and Eli, might expect. It’s not necessarily a come-in-and-play-right away sort of thing, like Trevor Lawrence, but more of a “this kid gets it.” Each of the four schools perceived as finalists for Arch Manning have their pitch.

Georgia seems to bring just the right amount of football tradition, location and practicality to the table. Most importantly, Smart can ensure a supporting cast for Arch Manning like few others when one evaluates the depth and quality of the Bulldogs’ offensive line room, led by former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke. The affable Luke, a former Rebels’ player himself, has a bridge with the Manning family from his time as an assistant in Oxford. Luke coached the tight ends and offensive line while Eli was winning Maxwell Award national player of the year honors, along with SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2003. Later, when Luke was the head coach at Ole Miss, a young Arch Manning was attending Rebels’ football camps. It’s fair to say there’s a friendship between the families, and trust is everything in the Wild West world of recruiting. Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is another key piece to the equation.

WATCH: Todd Monken shares concepts, QB priorities Monken’s offense, when properly equipped with talent, can be as explosive as any in football. It’s an NFL-style offense that puts the quarterback in control at the line of scrimmage, ensuring the proper protections, route adjustments and run checks on each snap. Monken has shown it can be effective with three tight ends, or multiple receivers, depending on the supporting cast. It’s worth noting Texas has reportedly looked to counter Monken’s guru status with former Eli and Peyton quarterback guru David Cutcliffe as a possible addition to Steve Sarkisian’s staff. It seems highly unlikely Sarkisian, in the next couple years, can get a football machine put together that matches what Smart has built at Georgia. It’s not just the Bulldogs’ coaching and offensive supporting cast, but also, the defensive units the quarterbacks face each day that serves to sharpen skills. One of the keys to Peyton’s rise to legendary status at Tennessee — no Vol has or likely will ever approach the reverence Manning earned in Knoxville — was the talent assembled at that time. Arch Manning’s decision, of course, will ultimately come down to where the. young player sees himself and where he feels the most comfortable. Smart, a former All-SEC player himself, presents a strong option with the Georgia program, and the opportunity to build an offense around the son of Cooper and Ellen Manning.

