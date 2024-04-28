Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has found a new home, as the Georgia wide receiver is signing with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent.

Georgia had eight players taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, with Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Zion Logue coming off the board on the third day of the draft.

Several Bulldogs also signed undrafted free agent deals. Kendall Milton will play for the Philadelphia Eagles, Daijun Edwards lands with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tramel Walthour will join the Baltimore Ravens.

Rosemy-Jacksaint signed with Georgia as a 4-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle. He played for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Flordia, which produced fellow NFL players like Nick Bosa, Geno Atkins and Asante Samuel Jr.

He was an immediate contributor for Georgia as a freshman, scoring his first career touchdown against Florida. But as he broke the plane, Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

While it was difficult in the moment, Rosemy-Jacksaint sees the adversity as a blessing now.

“In that one play, I had a lot about myself I learned and a lot about myself that I had to grow into following that play,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “I just felt like that one play, everything that transpired afterwards shaped me to who I am today. It was a good and bad experience.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint recovered and played a significant role on Georgia’s 2021 National Championship team. He made a key block in the national championship game, clearing the way for Bowers to score a key fourth-quarter touchdown.

Rosemy-Jacksaint’s most productive year at Georgia came in 2023, when he hauled in 34 passes for 535 yards and 4 touchdowns. He was also voted a team captain for the 2023 team.

“Marcus Rosemy is one of the toughest kids I’ve been around,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Rosemy-Jacksaint. “Played through injury, had a horrific injury as a freshman, bounced back from that. Total culture, team player, believes in the team first. Never complained once about not getting the ball. Dominant on special teams. I think that stuck out to a lot of these coaches here.”

In addition to what he brings as a wide receiver, Rosemy-Jacksaint was regarded as an elite special teams player in his time in Athens. That will undoubtedly help him at the next level.

Rosemy-Jacksaint’s former position coach Bryan McClendon is now the wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL teams got a chance to see what Rosemy-Jacksaint could do at both the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine.

Two of Rosemy-Jacksaint’s former teammates were drafted on Friday, as Adonai Mitchell landed with the Indianapolis Colts and Jermaine Burton was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 2024 NFL Draft Measurables

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Arm: 33-inches

Hand: 10-inches

Vertical: 35-inches

Broad jump: 9-feet-11

Receptions: 74

Receiving yards: 1,028

Touchdowns: 7

What Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint brings to an NFL team