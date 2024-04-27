The Georgia football team only had two players drafted on Saturday, with Sedrick Van Pran coming off the board with pick No. 141 and Zion Logue landing with the Atlanta Falcons at pick No. 197.

The Bulldogs taken are the fewest in a draft for Georgia since 2020. A few notable Bulldogs such as Kendall Milton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Daijun Edwards did not get drafted and will now hope to be signed as undrafted free agents. Milton quickly secured a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the eight selections, Georgia finished tied for sixth for the most draft picks in this year’s draft. Oregon also had eight players selected.

Only Alabama had more draft picks from an SEC program, as the Crimson Tide had 10 players taken in this year’s draft.

Michigan led the way with 13 players taken in this year’s draft. Florida State, who Georgia beat 63-3 in the Orange Bowl, had 12 players drafted. Of the 12 Seminoles drafted, none of them played in the game. Conversely, six of Georgia’s eight draft picks played in the game.

Washington and Texas both tied with 11.

The top six teams in terms of most draft picks in this year’s draft were the top six teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

With Michigan only having 13 players selected, Georgia still holds the record for most players drafted in a single draft. Georgia had 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh did draft a Bulldog, as Ladd McConkey was taken with the No. 34 overall pick.

“He plays to that 4.38 every single play, you can see it in the way that he rages off of the ball, and once he has the ball in his hands,” Harbaugh said of McConkey. “Me and Joe [Hortiz] were talking about him, he’s very [Raiders TE] Brock Bowers-like with the way that he gets yards after the catch. Competitor, big-time. Those things. He catches the ball. A terrific route-runner. He has the quickness, he has the speed that is going to be great for our offense. I love the guys that can run in the 4.3s.”

In total, the SEC had 60 players taken in this year’s draft, which led all Power 5 conferences.

Over the previous four NFL drafts, Georgia has now had 42 players taken.