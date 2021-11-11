Reports: Georgia speedster Arian Smith suffers potential season-ending injury

Smith, a redshirt freshman with sub-4.3-second speed in the 40-card dash, caught a 35-yard touchdown pass in the Bulldogs’ 43-6 win over Missouri last Saturday.

Georgia receiver Arian Smith could be out the remainder of the season after suffering a leg injury, per published reports.

The game against the Tigers was Smith’s second game back from the shin injury that sidelined him the previous five Georgia football contests.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Bulldogs’ receiving corps has been hit particularly hard by injuries but appeared to be getting healthier with Smith and Jermaine Burton (groin) recently returning.

Star receiver George Pickens has been out since suffering a torn ACL last spring but could be nearing a return, as he recently returned to the practice squad.

Likewise for Dominique Blaylock, whose return from the knee injury suffered in August of 2020 has been complicated by a pulled hamstring.

Georgia has also been without redshirt freshman receiver Justin Robinson.