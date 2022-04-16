‘Arik is a beast’: Teammates rave about Arik Gilbert after strong Georgia football spring performance
ATHENS — The best sign that Arik Gilbert could be a contributing member of the 2022 Georgia football team wasn’t either of his two touchdown catches. Nor was it the multiple pass interference penalties he drew on the day. His late-game grab to set up the black team’s final score wasn’t it either.
No, the biggest positive from Gilbert on Saturday was the massive smile he flashed throughout the day. He looked happy to be on the field, contributing to Georgia.
Wide receiver Kearis Jackson estimated Gilbert had lost close to 30 pounds from the start of the year when he rejoined the team back in January. His conditioning has gotten better, but there’s still room to improve. He’s still learning the finer points of the offense as well, with Smart noting Gilbert had two missed assignments in the run game.
Smart said that Gilbert has become a great story this spring, given where he was just a few short months ago. Saturday served as a reminder of what he could be if he continues to improve on the little things.
“He’ll be the first to tell you he’s got to continue to grow, to get in shape, to change his body, and he can get an opportunity to help us,” Smart said. “With the two other guys we’ve got coming back, it makes it a luxury of those guys being able to make us a special football team.”
Kearis Jackson shares his thoughts on Georgia football Arik Gilbert
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia preseason All-American candidate Jalen Carter catches Kirby Smart’s eye in G-Day
- Arik Gilbert proves popular Red Zone target in G-Day Game, Kirby Smart impressed
- Georgia football 2022 G-Day instant observations: Pass catchers impress, while defense faces questions
- Georgia football G-Day injury updates: 1 of 4 returning team captains surprise scratch
- Dominick Blaylock, Arik Gilbert lead 4 players to watch at Georgia football G-Day Game
- Georgia football rosters released for 2022 G-Day spring game
- Georgia football podcast: G-Day will showcase a team capable of repeating as national champs
- Georgia football recruiting: A look at the big names in town for G-Day and some perspective on what those visits actually might mean
- Kirby Smart raves about Stetson Bennett, expects more explosive Georgia football offense
UGA News
- ‘Arik is a beast’: Teammates rave about Arik Gilbert after strong Georgia football spring performance
- Georgia football 2022 G-Day instant observations: Pass catchers impress, while defense faces questions
- Georgia football rosters released for 2022 G-Day spring game
- Georgia football spring game: Game time, TV Channel, how to watch online for 2022 G-Day game
- ESPN establishes most important storyline for Georgia football spring game