Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges

ATHENS — Georgia receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has been arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding. The senior from Pompano Beach, Fla., was arrested on the misdemeanor charges at 4:33 p.m. on Tuesday by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and released at 5:28 pm. per the jail booking recap report.

Coach Kirby Smart has not been able to put the brakes on the continuing trend of his players getting arrested on speeding and recklessly driving charges, as five players have been arrested this offseason on related issues. It has been a turbulent offseason for Georgia football players with the tragic deaths of offensive guard Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy in January. Investigators found that LeCroy was speeding excessively, reaching 104 mph, just before the fatal crash Former Georgia defensive lineman and current Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick Jalen Carter was arrested on charges of racing and reckless driving in an incident related to that Jan. 15 crash that killed Willock and LeCroy. Carter was driving 100 mph in a 35 mph zone on the night of the crash, according to an AJC.com story, which reported video footage showed his vehicle driving side-by-side with LeCroy at one point on the night the wreck occurred. Smart addressed the media at the start of spring football drills and made clear the racing and speeding arrests were issues that were being taking seriously, and the eighth-year head coach vowed to continue to educate his Georgia players on the dangers of speeding.

“You have to do a great job of making sure your players understand the risk and dangers that are out there,” Smart said just more than two months ago in March. “With vehicles especially nowadays that go really fast, you’ve got to be extremely careful. We try to educate and make sure our players understand those risks, but the ongoing part of that is to continue to educate them and let them know. “That’s a programming piece for us we do in the fall and then we could in the spring. The two times where we’re really down for football we spend a lot of time educating our players of the dangers they can get into, and that’s one that we’ll continue to do, and we treat it very seriously.” Georgia had its fourth player arrested for speeding when sophomore De’Nylon Morrissette was arrested less than two weeks ago. Morrissette, on May 10, was taken in on charges of driving too fast for conditions, following to closely and driving under the influence of drugs, per the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department. Smart did not publicly issue a statement about Morrissette, or any potential discipline for the players who have been charge with the speeding crimes since the deadly accident involving Willock and LeCroy. Smart indicated that Georgia team captain Jamon Dumas-Johnson had faced internal discipline after his Feb. 23 arrest on charges of street racing and reckless driving on Jan. 10.

UGA officials issued a release after Dumas-Johnson’s arrest. “We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes. The alleged conduct does not reflect our program’s values or the high standards we have established. As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.” Officials have yet to comment on the arrest of Rosemy-Jacksaint

