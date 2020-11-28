Live updates: Georgia 28, South Carolina 10

Welcome to today’s Live Blog, where Georgia football news, injuries and scoring plays are updated in real time as the No. 9 Bulldogs play at South Carolina.

SECOND QUARTER

Georgia 28, South Carolina 10 (4:31): James Cook 29-yard run (Jack Podlesny kick). Drive: 7 plays, 65 yards, 3:52. Key play: James Cook 14-yard run on third-and-4 at SC 45.

Georgia 21, South Carolina 10 (8:23): Parker White 40-yard field goal. Drive: 11 plays, 57 yards, 5:20.

Georgia LT Jamaree Salyer helped off field, 14:38, Xavier Truss in. Salyer returns to game on next drive.

Georgia 21, South Carolina 7 (14:57): Kevin Harris 1-yard run (Parker White kick). Drive: 8 plays, 65 yards, 2:26. Key play: Double-reverse pitch pass to Nick Muse for 35 yards to UGA 16.

FIRST QUARTER

Georgia 21, South Carolina 0 (2:23): Zamir White 22-yard run (Jack Podlesny). Drive: 5 plays, 78 yards, 2:22. Key play: Kenny McIntosh 32-yard run to SC 22.

• SC linebacker Curtis Jones limps off field, 4:21.

Georgia 14, South Carolina 0 (5:52): James Cook 5-yard run (Jack Podlesny kick). Drive: 9 plays, 82 yards, 4:34. Key play: George Pickens’ 17-yard catch on second-and-16 at UGA 35.

Georgia 7, South Carolina 0 (12:10): Tre’ McKitty 6-yard catch from JT Daniels (Jack Podlesny kick). Drive: 7 plays, 65 yards 3:50. Key play: Tre’ McKitty 40-yard catch to SC 10.

BREAKING: Reports vary on future of D’Wan Mathis with Georgia football team

The news on D’Wan Mathis leaving is fluid, as the family has told DawgNation a report saying their son has left the team is premature and not confirmed at this time.

Mathis has been working hard to recover from emergency brain surgery and is clearly frustrated he’s unable to contribute on offense, with Stetson Bennett getting a long look at the position before JT Daniels assumed control.

Mathis, a 6-foot-6, 210-pounder, has great speed and agility and the skill to transition into an immediate NFL prospect at receiver.

The former Metro Detroit player starred there at times in high school, though there are colleges telling him they will recruit him to play quarterback.

Meanwhile in Columbia tonight, the Georgia football offense figures to be a focus for many when the Bulldogs tackle the Gamecocks in Columbia, eager to avenge last season’s embarrassing 20-17 double-overtime home loss to South Carolina.

The Gamecocks will be without a handful of key defensive players, most recently JJ Enagbare is reported out for the game.

JJ Enagbare is out tonight due to COVID per Mike Bobo. — Wes Mitchell (@WesMitchellGC) November 28, 2020

South Carolina will also be without receiver Shi Smith on offense, one of the team’s top targets.

Georgia is hoping to get some snaps out of junior nosetackle Jordan Davis, who is back in uniform for the first time since suffering an elbow injury against Kentucky in the 14-3 win on Oct. 31.

The team has arrived in Columbia, S.C., for the game and one of its biggest stars did make the trip as Jordan Davis is with the team. Davis has not played since the Kentucky game as he has been dealing with an elbow injury.

Then, like now, Coach Kirby Smart will have an old friend on the opposite sideline.

Former Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp has been fired, but former Smart roommate and UGA quarterback Mike Bobo has taken over in the interim capacity.

Smart’s Georgia defense, No. 1 in the SEC in scoring defense and rushing defense, and No 2 in total defense, looks to put the clamps down.

The challenge, Smart explained, is trying to be aggressive on defense and create havoc plays while not exposing his unit to big plays.

“I am torn between being the aggressor and, you’re going to give up explosive in flighting for negatives,” Smart said. “The whole havoc rate because the guys with havoc rates are going to give up explosives. You’re trying to find a balance.”

Smart indicated his preference will be to lean on the side of aggression at South Carolina on Saturday night (TV: SEC Network).

“If you don’t put people down behind the sticks, it’s hard to win,” Smart said. “.It’s hard to win on third-and-2 and -3t consistently. I would much rather be the team that is the aggressor, and plays aggressively, gets people behind the sticks.”

Smart, as a player, once had three sacks against South Carolina:

Sack-happy Kirby vs. the ‘Cocks…#UGAvsSC 25 years ago, redshirt freshman Kirby Smart’s 3 sacks vs. the Gamecocks in the 1995 season opener remain unofficial #UGA single-game records for most sacks by a Bulldog defensive back & for a UGA player appearing in his first game: pic.twitter.com/caOLvfwUAH — Patrick Garbin (@patrickgarbin) November 28, 2020

Missing Bulldogs

Much of the talk will be about the players South Carolina is missing, but Georgia is down key players, as well, including safety Richard LeCounte (concussion) and running back Kendall Milton (knee).

