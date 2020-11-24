Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Georgia football comes in at No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia and JT Daniels will play South Carolina on Saturday.
Perry McIntyre/UGAAA
Connor Riley
Connor Riley

The first College Football Playoff rankings were put out by the selection committee on Tuesday and they had the Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 9 ranked team.

Georgia was one of five SEC teams in the rankings, joining No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Florida and No. 22 Auburn.

Of the teams ranked, Georgia is the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country. While a path to the College Football Playoff or Sugar Bowl seems unlikely, Georgia could still make a New Years Six bowl game, possibly even the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

This week Georgia is set to take on South Carolina this week. This will be a revenge game for the Bulldogs after South Carolina beat Georgia last season in Athens.

The game will also pit friends and former Georgia teammates Kirby Smart against Mike Bobo. The latter took over for Will Muschamp at South Carolina and will serve as the interim coach.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Smart said of Bobo. “He’s one of the best football coaches I know in terms of motivation, passion and energy for the game, recruiting.  All of those things. I have a lot of respect for him and the job he does and has done throughout his career.  His record speaks for itself in our conference for what he’s been able to do and I know he will have those guys ready to play. ”

Georgia and South Carolina kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. Georgia is 5-2 on the season and coming off a win over Mississippi State. Georgia has a game against Vanderbilt set for Dec. 5 and a game against Missouri, but a date for that game has not yet been announced.

Week 13 2020 College Football Playoff rankings

1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. Northwestern
9. Georgia
10. Miami
11. Oklahoma
12. Indiana
13. Iowa State
14. BYU
15. Oregon
16. Wisconsin
17. Texas
18. USC
19. North Carolina
20. Coastal Carolina
21. Marshall
22. Auburn
23. Oklahoma State
24. Iowa
25. Tulsa

 

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

NEXT Georgia football podcast: UGA can achieve an important benchmark vs. South Carolina
Get Breaking News Fast!
Download the new DawgNation app.
Get it on the AppStore
Get it on Google Play

Listen to daily DawgNation podcast

We have a new way to comment on our DawgNation stories. To do so, you must be a registered user on the DawgNation forum. If you haven’t registered, please go to the Forum homepage on DawgNation and look for “register” on the right side.
Comments by