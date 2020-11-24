The first College Football Playoff rankings were put out by the selection committee on Tuesday and they had the Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 9 ranked team.

Georgia was one of five SEC teams in the rankings, joining No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Florida and No. 22 Auburn.

Of the teams ranked, Georgia is the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country. While a path to the College Football Playoff or Sugar Bowl seems unlikely, Georgia could still make a New Years Six bowl game, possibly even the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

This week Georgia is set to take on South Carolina this week. This will be a revenge game for the Bulldogs after South Carolina beat Georgia last season in Athens.

The game will also pit friends and former Georgia teammates Kirby Smart against Mike Bobo. The latter took over for Will Muschamp at South Carolina and will serve as the interim coach.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Smart said of Bobo. “He’s one of the best football coaches I know in terms of motivation, passion and energy for the game, recruiting. All of those things. I have a lot of respect for him and the job he does and has done throughout his career. His record speaks for itself in our conference for what he’s been able to do and I know he will have those guys ready to play. ”

Georgia and South Carolina kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. Georgia is 5-2 on the season and coming off a win over Mississippi State. Georgia has a game against Vanderbilt set for Dec. 5 and a game against Missouri, but a date for that game has not yet been announced.

Week 13 2020 College Football Playoff rankings

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Northwestern

9. Georgia

10. Miami

11. Oklahoma

12. Indiana

13. Iowa State

14. BYU

15. Oregon

16. Wisconsin

17. Texas

18. USC

19. North Carolina

20. Coastal Carolina

21. Marshall

22. Auburn

23. Oklahoma State

24. Iowa

25. Tulsa

