Georgia football comes in at No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings were put out by the selection committee on Tuesday and they had the Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 9 ranked team.
Georgia was one of five SEC teams in the rankings, joining No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Florida and No. 22 Auburn.
Of the teams ranked, Georgia is the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country. While a path to the College Football Playoff or Sugar Bowl seems unlikely, Georgia could still make a New Years Six bowl game, possibly even the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
This week Georgia is set to take on South Carolina this week. This will be a revenge game for the Bulldogs after South Carolina beat Georgia last season in Athens.
The game will also pit friends and former Georgia teammates Kirby Smart against Mike Bobo. The latter took over for Will Muschamp at South Carolina and will serve as the interim coach.
“I have a lot of respect for him,” Smart said of Bobo. “He’s one of the best football coaches I know in terms of motivation, passion and energy for the game, recruiting. All of those things. I have a lot of respect for him and the job he does and has done throughout his career. His record speaks for itself in our conference for what he’s been able to do and I know he will have those guys ready to play. ”
Georgia and South Carolina kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. Georgia is 5-2 on the season and coming off a win over Mississippi State. Georgia has a game against Vanderbilt set for Dec. 5 and a game against Missouri, but a date for that game has not yet been announced.
Week 13 2020 College Football Playoff rankings
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. Northwestern
9. Georgia
10. Miami
11. Oklahoma
12. Indiana
13. Iowa State
14. BYU
15. Oregon
16. Wisconsin
17. Texas
18. USC
19. North Carolina
20. Coastal Carolina
21. Marshall
22. Auburn
23. Oklahoma State
24. Iowa
25. Tulsa
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- WATCH hilarious take: Georgia fans responding to award-winning JT Daniels’ performance
- Former Bulldog Rodrigo Blankenship’s game-winning field goal highlights Week 11 NFL action
- Smael Mondon Jr. adds to staggering number of 5-stars who chose to play for Kirby Smart
- How JT Daniels can turn wide receiver from a weakness into a position of strength for Georgia
- Kirby Smart details what Georgia’s running game needs to get back on track
- No second-guessing from JT Daniels’ family after 401-yard passing performance
- Georgia football winners and losers following win over Mississippi State
- Georgia football report card: Progress despite subpar execution and coaching
- Everything Georgia quarterback JT Daniels said after his 401-yard passing game
- Georgia football freshmen report: Georgia 31, Mississippi State 24
- Georgia opens as giant favorite in revenge game at South Carolina