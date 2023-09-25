The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team takes on Auburn this Saturday in a Week 5 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice notes for the game.

This will be Georgia’s first road game of the season. The Bulldogs enter the game 4-0, coming off a win over UAB.

11:30 a.m. ET: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and multiple players will be speaking with reporters to preview the game against Auburn.

Georgia goes on the road for this time this season to take on the Auburn Tigers. Not only will it be Georgia’s first road game, it will also be Carson Beck’s first road start for the Bulldogs.

“It’s always a little bit different as far as going on the road ‘cause it’s a different schedule,” Beck said on Saturday. “We have to travel, get on the plane. I think we’ll handle it well. We’ll get in there on Sunday and start preparing.”

Beck is coming off his best game as a Bulldog, throwing for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win over UAB. Auburn should present a much stiffer challenge for the junior Georgia quarterback.

Auburn is coming off a 27-10 loss to Texas A&M in which they did not score an offensive touchdown.

Kirby Smart knows however that Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze will make things difficult for Georgia this week. Freeze is 1-0 all-time against Smart, with his Ole Miss team beating Georgia 45-14 back in 2016.

“I certainly have a lot of respect for Hugh. I know the coach he is, I know the motivator, the teacher he is,” Smart said. “He gets the players to play really hard for him, they respect him and they buy in. They have an incredible staff. Those guys do a really good job.”

Freeze is taking over for Bryan Harsin, who was fired last season.

Georgia has dominated its series against Auburn of late, winning six straight games in the rivalry. Smart is 7-1 as Georgia’s head coach against Auburn, with the lone loss coming in 2017.

Georgia beat Auburn 42-14 last. The last time these two teams played in Auburn, Ala., Georgia won 34-10. Mike Bobo, now Georgia’s offensive coordinator, was Auburn’s offensive coordinator at the time.

Georgia football-Auburn injury report

Amarius Mims, ankle -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Joshua Miller, undisclosed -- out

Kelton Smith Jr., undisclosed -- out

Cole Speer, undisclosed -- out

Pearce Spurlin, AC joint -- out

Javon Bullard, ankle -- questionable

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- questionable

Ladd McConkey, back -- questionable

Kendall Milton, knee -- questionable

Lawson Luckie, ankle -- questionable

Mykel Williams, illness -- probable

Austin Blaske, MCL sprain -- probable

Georgia football-Auburn game time for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Auburn TV channel for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game will be broadcast on CBS.