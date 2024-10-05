ATHENS — The Georgia football team will take on the Auburn Tigers in a Week 6 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, scores and analysis for the game.

Georgia is 3-1 and coming off a 41-34 loss to Alabama. Auburn lost to Oklahoma last week and is entering the game with a 2-3 record.

Georgia football-Auburn live updates, score, analysis for Week 6

12:30 p.m. ET: Georgia could get some very welcome news on the injury front, with four members of the team listed as probable. Defensive end Mykel Williams and center Jared Wilson are listed as probable as they played through injury last week against Alabama.

Georgia is likely to get back wide receivers London Humphreys and Sacovie White. Both players missed the loss against Alabama but their return should provide better depth for the wide receiver room.

The Bulldogs could have their full defensive line this week in the event that Jordan Hall is able to play. He has been listed as questionable following surgery in August. He has not yet played in a game this year.

“Yeah, Jordan’s continuing to progress and working hard,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Wednesday. “I mean, he does indy drills, he takes reps. He’s dealing with a little bit of pain there, and he’s just trying to get comfortable to tolerate that. I mean, it’s a very unique thing where he had both legs, not just one, which that’s compounded the issue a little bit for him.”

It isn’t all positive news for Georgia though, as inside linebacker Smael Mondon will miss this week’s game. He was listed as out on the team’s first availability report on Wednesday.

With Mondon out, Georgia will turn to CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson at the inside linebacker spot for the majority of reps. Jalon Walker will also work at the position, while Georgia could give Chris Cole and Justin Williams a longer look.

Georgia will release a final availability report at 2 p.m. ET, with players being listed as out, available or game-time decision.

Georgia football injury report for Auburn

Tate Ratledge -- knee/ankle -- out

Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out

Smael Mondon -- unknown -- out

Jordan Hall -- leg -- questionable

London Humphreys -- illness -- probable

Mykel Williams -- ankle -- probable

Jared Wilson -- lower body -- probable

Sacovie White -- knee -- probable

Georgia football-Auburn TV channel for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game will be broadcast on ABC. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will broadcast the game.

Georgia football-Auburn how to watch online, stream Week 6 game

You can watch the Georgia football-Auburn game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Auburn odds for Week 6 game

Georgia football is a 22.5-point favorite against Alabama. Georgia is 1-3 on the season against the spread. The total for the game is 51.5.