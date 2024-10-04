ATHENS — Georgia released its availability report ahead of Saturday’s game against Auburn.

The biggest news was that wide receiver London Humphreys was upgraded from out to probable. Humphreys missed last week’s game with mono.

Sophomore Jordan Hall was listed as questionable. Hall has not played in a game this season due to preseason leg surgery. Hall did travel with Georgia to Alabama last week, and went through pregame drills with strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave an update on Hall on Wednesday.

“Yeah, Jordan’s continuing to progress and working hard,” Smart said during the SEC Coaches Teleconference call. “I mean, he does indy drills, he takes reps. He’s dealing with a little bit of pain there, and he’s just trying to get comfortable to tolerate that. I mean, it’s a very unique thing where he had both legs, not just one, which that’s compounded the issue a little bit for him.”

Center Jared Wilson, edge Mykel Williams and wide receiver Sacovie White were all listed as probable. Williams and Wilson both played against Alabama, while White did not. Williams had been dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss two games.

Wilson picked up a lower body injured that forced him to leave the Alabama game, but he did end up returning to action after missing just one snap.

In the event that Wilson is unable to go, Drew Bobo would move up the depth chart in Wilson’s place.

Linebacker Smael Mondon, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge and running back Roderick Robinson have all been ruled out for Saturday’s game against Auburn.

Mondon was ruled out on Wednesday, while Ratledge and Robinson all missed last week’s game. With Mondon out, CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson will likely start. Jalon Walker will also see snaps at the position.

Georgia’s game against Auburn is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kick, with ABC broadcasting the game.

Georgia football injury report entering Auburn