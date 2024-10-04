Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2300 (October 4, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams explains why Kirby Smart is worried about Auburn. Plus, we hear from our recruiting insider Jeff Sentell about a big commitment announcement coming up this weekend. Later former UGA coach Mark Richt joins the show to preview Auburn and to announcement an important fundraiser for a very special cause.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart issues a warning to UGA fans about Auburn

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at what Kirby Smart said this week about why Auburn might be more dangerous than some UGA fans realize.

10-minute mark: I discuss some positive news for UGA on the latest availability report.

15-minute mark: I examine the lengths Smart has gone to this week to educate his players about the nature of “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.”

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell joins the show to preview the commitment announcement for four-star running back Ousmane Kromah.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a final thought on some of the weekend’s top games.

45-minute mark: Former UGA coach Mark Richt joins the show.

50-minute mark: I share some Golden Shoe winners and the Gator Hater Updater.