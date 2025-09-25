The SEC has released the first availability report of the week for the Georgia football program.

The biggest names to monitor come on the offensive line. Neither Juan Gaston or Earnest Greene was able to finish the game against Tennessee.

Gaston is dealing with ankle injuries on both legs, while Greene is dealing with a back injury. Greene is listed as doubtful, while Gaston is not on the injury report, indicating he will play.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked about the progress of Gaston and Greene on Tuesday night.

“They’re working hard, you know, that’s all they can do right now is put their head down and grind and try to get better, continue to develop and we’ll continue to do that with all those guys,” Smart said. “I mean, we got a lot of guys who get work right and left side. You got to have guys that can swing and play both and you know, there’s, there’s, there’s things you do to try to help guys. I mean, they do the same thing. We do the same thing. You’re constantly looking to try to find a niche for those guys to get better.”

Greene and Gaston both played against Tennessee, with Greene starting. Georgia finished the game with Bo Hughley at right tackle, though he relieved Michael Uini in the fourth quarter.

At guard, Dontrell Glover made his first career start against Tennessee. The freshman has continued to earn rave reviews for how he’s looked in practice.

Smart did say that running back Dwight Phillips Jr. is trending in the right direction after he left the win over Tennessee with a foot injury. Like Gaston, Phillips was not listed on the availability report.

“He seems to be fine. Playing special teams, do things well,” Smart said. He’s really had no limitations.”

On the Alabama side, the Crimson Tide are expecting running back Jam Miller and defensive lineman Tim Keenan to both make their debuts after missing the first three games of the season. Keenan is listed as probable while Miller is not on the availability report.

An availability report will be provided by the SEC on Thursday, Friday and then again 90 minutes before kickoff.

Georgia’s game against Alabama is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Georgia football injury report