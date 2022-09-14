Dawgnation Logo

Georgia football replaces Oklahoma with Ball State for 2023 schedule

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during a game against Samford on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
With the SEC calling off the Georgia-Oklahoma home-and-home, the Bulldogs will now host Ball State in 2023, with the game set for Sept. 9.

The SEC had released a statement explaining its process for postponing the home-and-home.

“The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.” the statement said.

*More details will be added as this story develops.

