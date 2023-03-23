Salary information, titles revealed for new Georgia coaches Brandon Streeter, Darrell Dickey

Streeter and Dickey will each make $70,000 as quality control coordinators. Both Streeter and Dickey are still being paid by their former schools.

Georgia football got two of its new analysts on the cheap, as the school released the salaries of Brandon Streeter and Darrell Dickey via an open records request.

Streeter is owed the remained of his $1.85 million from Clemson over the next two years, though some of that will be offset by what he will make at Georgia. Dickey was owed $850,000 by Texas A&M.

Both served as offensive coordinators in their previous jobs. Streeter also held the title of quarterbacks coach for the Tigers, while Dickey was the tight ends coach in 2022 for Texas A&M.

It is interesting to note that as it currently stands, Georgia will play both Clemson and Texas A&M on its 2024 schedule. Georgia will play Clemson in Atlanta to open the season. Georgia is slated to visit Texas A&M, though that could change due to the addition of Texas and Oklahoma.

Georgia saw two of its high-profile analysts accept new jobs this offseason. Buster Faulkner is now the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech, while Mike Bobo was promoted to be Georgia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He takes over for Todd Monken, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.

Co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is also a former Georgia analyst who was promoted from within the Georgia infrastructure. He arrived prior to the 2021 season.