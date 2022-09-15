How Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington established themselves as top options in Georgia football offense

When discussing the Georgia tight end room this offseason, many thought it would be a strong four-man unit, with Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, Arik Gilbert and Oscar Delp all forming a devastating group. Through two games though, that hasn’t happened. The Georgia tight ends have combined for nine receptions and 161 receiving yards. To this point, all of that production has come from just Bowers and Washington.

“It’s really based on Arik’s performance, it’s not really based on those guys,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Gilbert. “We have really quality guys that align, and they all play and we play the guys that can play winning football and can communicate and execute. We like to have depth at those positions, but that’s all based on how he practices and how he carries over the game plan.” Bowers and Washington have more experience in this Georgia offense. It shouldn’t come as a surprise they understand the nuances of Todd Monken’s scheme better than Gilbert and Delp, considering the latter two were not with the team last season. There’s also the blocking dynamic that both Bowers and Washington bring to the table for the rest of the Georgia offense. For as good as Bowers and Washington are with the ball in their hands, they’re just as dominating when they put their hands on someone else. “It’s pretty amazing just his size and being able to be under control and move that fast,” Bowers said of Washington. “It was pretty funny watching the film from the last two games with him just tossing people and running them over.” Washington is a human skyscraper, standing at 6-foot-7 and a trimmed-down 265 pounds. While Washington has shed some weight, he’s just as physical for the Bulldogs. “You’re not going to find another tight end that is that size in the SEC that is that physical,” offensive tackle Broderick Jones said. “Great guy, amazing football player, just huge. He loves contact and he’s going to go after it every time. Every time he gets a chance, he’s going to take your head off.”

“Offensively we’ve got to be in great shape, we’ve got to be in conditioning shape because we’ve got to be able to play with tempo and do things,” Smart said. “Darnell has done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s practiced really hard, he’s played really hard, he’s maintained his weight at the right level, and he’s getting rewarded for it by getting some catches, some touches, and also being really physical.” In the first two games of the season, Georgia has made it a point to spread the ball around, with 15 different players catching a pass in the win over Samford. That won’t be the case in every game, especially as the Bulldogs face more competent teams capable of taking away lesser options. Bowers and Washington though can’t be taken away entirely. They’re players capable of winning one-on-one matchups, as each player scored a touchdown against Alabama last season. There’s a trust factor that even in the biggest moments, Washington and Bowers will make plays. Gilbert and Delp have not yet shown the ability, in practice or in a game, that they can do that. “Ultimately football comes down to who can win one-on-one, and we’ve got to figure that out,” Smart said. “That’s what we’ve really worked hard on during the week of practice is finding out, when it’s good on good, who the best player is.” Brock Bowers praises Georgia football tight end Darnell Washington

