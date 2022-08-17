Brock Bowers on his touchdown in the national championship win: ‘I thought I was going to get whacked’

Georgia scored a touchdown on its final offensive play of the 2021 season. It helped give them an eight-point cushion over Alabama with 3:33 remaining in the game. Everyone knows Kelee Ringo scored the game’s final points with his now iconic Pick-6. But in the moment, it felt fitting that Georgia’s star freshman tight end scored the decisive points in the win.

“I remember they called it and I was like, ‘All right, let’s go,’” Bowers said. “I just remember doing my little stuff, going out.” Related: Mild-mannered Georgia tight end Brock Bowers takes Superman performances in stride The Bulldogs faced a third and one fro the Alabama 15. Running back James Cook very nearly picked up the first down on the previous play. Instead of calling for a measurement, Georgia went hurry up. The Bulldogs ran an RPO, with quarterback Stetson Bennett having the option of giving the ball to Cook or dishing quickly to Bowers. The Georgia quarterback elected the latter option, drawing Bowers’ primary defender, Henry To’oto’o, away from him as the Alabama linebacker followed cook. It gave Bowers all the space he needed. The freshman tight end just needed to get the ball from Bennett, who was facing pressure from Alabama safety Daniel Wright. “Stetson kind of floated it up there,” Bowers said. “I thought I was going to get whacked by someone because it felt like it was floating up there forever. Just caught it, Marcus (Rosemy-Jacksaint) made a great block, and just no one else was out there. Just ran it in.”

To’oto’o couldn’t make up the ground to Bowers, something many defenders learned during the 2021 season. The freshman tight end ran by a number of defenders, be it with his long touchdown against UAB or Georgia Tech. Bowers also got a major assist from Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, who cleared out Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry on the play. “I’m blocking my man and three, four five seconds go by and I feel like I was holding my block forever,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said earlier this spring. “I looked back to see what was going on and I see Brock running into the endzone. That was a huge play we needed. It was very exciting for me and him.” Related: A Georgia football deep dive on the National Championship-winning block by Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint The touchdown catch was Bowers’ 13th on the season, giving him the school record that had been previously held by Terrence Edwards. It capped off a remarkable season by Bowers, one that earned him numerous accolades and attention. But Bowers claims he wasn’t worried about any of that. And his actions on Georgia’s final offensive play of the 2021 season would back that up.

