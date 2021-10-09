(2) Georgia
17
2nd QTR
9:10
3
(22) Auburn
  • Vanderbilt
    0
    Final
    (10) Florida
    42
    (8) Arkansas
    51
    Final
    (12) Ole Miss
    52
  • North Texas
    0
    2nd QTR
    13:40
    Missouri
    14
    LSU
    Sat, 10/9 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Kentucky
    (1) Alabama
    Sun, 10/10 on CBS @12:00 AM ET
    (15) Texas A&M
    South Carolina
    20
    Final
    Tennessee
    45
  • Vanderbilt
    0
    Final
    (10) Florida
    42
    (8) Arkansas
    51
    Final
    (12) Ole Miss
    52
  • North Texas
    0
    2nd QTR
    13:40
    Missouri
    14
    LSU
    Sat, 10/9 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Kentucky
    (1) Alabama
    Sun, 10/10 on CBS @12:00 AM ET
    (15) Texas A&M
    South Carolina
    20
    Final
    Tennessee
    45

1 of 2

Georgia loses key defender at Auburn, former walk-on replaces injured Christopher Smith

Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (right) was injured in the first half of the game at Auburn. Smith is shown here after he intercepted a pass intended for Clemson wide reciever Justyn Ross and returns it for a touchdown on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021, in Charlotte. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
@mikegriffith32
Posted

Georgia’s top-ranked defense went a man down in the first half of the No. 2 Bulldogs’ game at Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Smith, who had the game-winning interception return for a touchdown, was shown with his pads off and his riight arm in a sling, indicating a possible separation.

Former walk-on Daniel Jackson replaced Smith at safety, playing behind Lewis Cine.

Jackson is one of Coach Kirby Smart’s favorite players, and he told the media so, explaining why it’s a story that should be talked about.

“Daniel Jackson is the most untold story on our team,” Smart said after the 37-0 win over Arkansas last Saturday. “The guy came from I don’t know where, walk-on. He runs a 4.5 all of sudden his freshman year. Where did we get this guy from? He’s a good football player.”

Jackson, a former North Hall High School (Gainesville, Ga.), is a redshirt sophomore. A member of the SEC Honor Roll last season, Jackson picked off Carson Beck in the Georgia G-Day Game last spring.

RELATED: Daniel Jackson one of Kirby Smart’s favorite Georgia stories

Auburn also lost a starting safety in the first half when All-SEC selection Smoke Monday was ejected for targeting.

UGA News

NextLIVE BLOG: Auburn 3, Georgia 17, second quarter
Leave a Comment