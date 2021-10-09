Georgia loses key defender at Auburn, former walk-on replaces injured Christopher Smith

Smith, who had the game-winning interception return for a touchdown, was shown with his pads off and his riight arm in a sling, indicating a possible separation.

Georgia’s top-ranked defense went a man down in the first half of the No. 2 Bulldogs’ game at Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Former walk-on Daniel Jackson replaced Smith at safety, playing behind Lewis Cine.

Jackson is one of Coach Kirby Smart’s favorite players, and he told the media so, explaining why it’s a story that should be talked about.

“Daniel Jackson is the most untold story on our team,” Smart said after the 37-0 win over Arkansas last Saturday. “The guy came from I don’t know where, walk-on. He runs a 4.5 all of sudden his freshman year. Where did we get this guy from? He’s a good football player.”

Jackson, a former North Hall High School (Gainesville, Ga.), is a redshirt sophomore. A member of the SEC Honor Roll last season, Jackson picked off Carson Beck in the Georgia G-Day Game last spring.

Auburn also lost a starting safety in the first half when All-SEC selection Smoke Monday was ejected for targeting.