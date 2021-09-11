Sentell’s Bones: Giving a few ‘Dawgs from the Clemson game their due

UAB
Sat, 9/11 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
(5) Georgia
  • (1) Alabama
    Sat, 9/18 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (13) Florida
    Mississippi State
    Sat, 9/18 on ESPN2 @8:00 ET
    Memphis
    Georgia Southern
    Sat, 9/18 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Arkansas
    Auburn
    Sat, 9/18 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (19) Penn State
  • South Carolina
    0
    2nd QTR
    8:15
    East Carolina
    14
    Pittsburgh
    17
    2nd QTR
    8:08
    Tennessee
    13
    Alabama State
    0
    2nd QTR
    5:25
    Auburn
    20
    (13) Florida
    7
    1st QTR
    10:18
    South Florida
    0
  • (6) Texas A&M
    Sat, 9/11 on FOX @7:30 ET
    Colorado
    Mercer
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (1) Alabama
    (21) Texas
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Arkansas
    North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Mississippi State
  • Austin Peay
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network+ @11:30 ET
    Ole Miss
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Kentucky
    McNeese State
    Sun, 9/12 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    (16) LSU
    Vanderbilt
    Sun, 9/12 on CBS Sports Network @2:00 AM ET
    Colorado State
  • Southeast Missouri State
    Sat, 9/18 on SEC Network+ @4:00 ET
    Missouri
    New Mexico
    Sat, 9/18 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (6) Texas A&M
    Chattanooga
    Sat, 9/18 on SEC Network+ @4:00 ET
    Kentucky
    Tennessee Tech
    Sat, 9/18 on SEC Network+ @4:00 ET
    Tennessee
  • (1) Alabama
    Sat, 9/18 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (13) Florida
    Mississippi State
    Sat, 9/18 on ESPN2 @8:00 ET
    Memphis
    Georgia Southern
    Sat, 9/18 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Arkansas
    Auburn
    Sat, 9/18 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (19) Penn State
  • South Carolina
    0
    2nd QTR
    8:15
    East Carolina
    14
    Pittsburgh
    17
    2nd QTR
    8:08
    Tennessee
    13
    Alabama State
    0
    2nd QTR
    5:25
    Auburn
    20
    (13) Florida
    7
    1st QTR
    10:18
    South Florida
    0

1 of 5

Sentell’s Bones: Giving a few ‘Dawgs from the Clemson game their due

Nolan Smith-Georgia football-UGA football
Nolan Smith had the first sack for Georgia in the 10-3 win against Clemson. Give the 'Dawg a bone. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
@jeffsentell
Posted

UGA News

NextKirby Smart: Quarterbacks will ‘go after’ Georgia football freshman...
Leave a Comment