Georgia got back in the win column on Saturday night thanks to the heroics of JT Daniels, as he threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-24 win over Mississippi State.

The win also got Georgia back into the top-10 of the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll, as Georgia now sits at No. 10 in the Coaches Poll but is at No. 13 in the AP Poll.

The top five remains unchanged as Alabama is No. 1, Notre Dame is No. 2, Ohio State stays at No. 3, Clemson comes in at No. 4 and Florida is at No. 5. In the AP poll, Texas A&M is No. 5 and Florida is No. 6

Texas A&M is also in the top-10 of both polls, though the Aggies did not play this past week due to issues with COVID-19. Auburn is also ranked in both polls, coming in at No. 19 in the Coaches Poll and No. 23 in the AP Poll after beating Tennessee.

The win over Mississippi State was Daniels’ first start in a Georgia uniform after transferring from USC in the offseason. With his performance, he became the first Georgia quarterback to throw for 400 yards and four touchdowns since Aaron Murray did it against Auburn in 2013.

“I did not think we would have to come out and be throwing the ball that much,” Daniels said. “But that’s football, you play the game, see what their game plan is and what they are trying to stop, and then you counter it.”

After the game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart did say that Daniels will remain the starter going forward for Georgia. The Bulldogs travel to South Carolina this weekend. Georgia and South Carolina kick off at 7:30 p.m ET on the SEC Network.

To see the full Week 12 Coaches Poll and AP Poll, see below. The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

Week 12 Top 25 Coaches Poll 2020

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Florida

6. Texas A&M

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Georgia

11. Oregon

12. Indiana

13. Northwestern

14. Oklahoma

15. Iowa State

16. Marshall

17. Coastal Carolina

18. USC

19. Auburn

20. Wisconsin

21. Northwestern

22. Oklahoma State

23. North Carolina

24. Louisiana Lafayette

25. Tulsa

Week 12 Top 25 AP Poll 2020

1. Alabama (7-0)

2. Notre Dame (8-0)

3. Ohio State (4-0)

4. Clemson (7-1)

5. Texas A&M (5-1)

6. Florida (6-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Brigham Young (9-0)

9. Oregon (3-0)

10. Miami (FL) (7-1)

11. Northwestern (5-0)

12. Indiana (4-1)

13. Georgia (5-2)

14. Oklahoma (6-2)

15. Iowa State (6-2)

16. Coastal Carolina (8-0)

17. Marshall (7-0)

18. Wisconsin (2-1)

19.. USC (3-0)

20. Texas (5-2)

21. Oklahoma State (5-2)

22. Auburn (5-2)

23. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1)

24. Tulsa (5-1)

25. North Carolina (6-2)

