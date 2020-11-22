Georgia football moves up in Coaches Poll, stays still in AP Poll after JT Daniels’ debut win
Georgia got back in the win column on Saturday night thanks to the heroics of JT Daniels, as he threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-24 win over Mississippi State.
The win also got Georgia back into the top-10 of the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll, as Georgia now sits at No. 10 in the Coaches Poll but is at No. 13 in the AP Poll.
The top five remains unchanged as Alabama is No. 1, Notre Dame is No. 2, Ohio State stays at No. 3, Clemson comes in at No. 4 and Florida is at No. 5. In the AP poll, Texas A&M is No. 5 and Florida is No. 6
Texas A&M is also in the top-10 of both polls, though the Aggies did not play this past week due to issues with COVID-19. Auburn is also ranked in both polls, coming in at No. 19 in the Coaches Poll and No. 23 in the AP Poll after beating Tennessee.
The win over Mississippi State was Daniels’ first start in a Georgia uniform after transferring from USC in the offseason. With his performance, he became the first Georgia quarterback to throw for 400 yards and four touchdowns since Aaron Murray did it against Auburn in 2013.
“I did not think we would have to come out and be throwing the ball that much,” Daniels said. “But that’s football, you play the game, see what their game plan is and what they are trying to stop, and then you counter it.”
After the game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart did say that Daniels will remain the starter going forward for Georgia. The Bulldogs travel to South Carolina this weekend. Georgia and South Carolina kick off at 7:30 p.m ET on the SEC Network.
To see the full Week 12 Coaches Poll and AP Poll, see below. The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.
Week 12 Top 25 Coaches Poll 2020
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Florida
6. Texas A&M
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Georgia
11. Oregon
12. Indiana
13. Northwestern
14. Oklahoma
15. Iowa State
16. Marshall
17. Coastal Carolina
18. USC
19. Auburn
20. Wisconsin
21. Northwestern
22. Oklahoma State
23. North Carolina
24. Louisiana Lafayette
25. Tulsa
Week 12 Top 25 AP Poll 2020
1. Alabama (7-0)
2. Notre Dame (8-0)
3. Ohio State (4-0)
4. Clemson (7-1)
5. Texas A&M (5-1)
6. Florida (6-1)
7. Cincinnati (8-0)
8. Brigham Young (9-0)
9. Oregon (3-0)
10. Miami (FL) (7-1)
11. Northwestern (5-0)
12. Indiana (4-1)
13. Georgia (5-2)
14. Oklahoma (6-2)
15. Iowa State (6-2)
16. Coastal Carolina (8-0)
17. Marshall (7-0)
18. Wisconsin (2-1)
19.. USC (3-0)
20. Texas (5-2)
21. Oklahoma State (5-2)
22. Auburn (5-2)
23. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1)
24. Tulsa (5-1)
25. North Carolina (6-2)
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Social media thrilled with JT Daniels performance, but ponders why Kirby Smart didn’t play him sooner
- Enter Georgia quarterback JT Daniels: ‘We had a great game plan’
- Nakobe Dean explains what the Georgia defense must do better going forward
- WATCH: Kirby Smart dishes on JT Daniels, 401 passing yards in win
- JT Daniels on Georgia wide receivers: ‘If you’re not going to throw it up to them, don’t recruit them’
- Game Ball: JT Daniels’ 401-yard passing performance ignites Georgia offense
- Fan Feedback: Bulldogs fans love JT Daniels’ debut, not much else against Mississippi State
- Georgia football instant observations as JT Daniels saves game against Mississippi State
- Poor defensive showing spoils first half debut of JT Daniels, black jerseys against Mississippi State