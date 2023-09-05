DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River
DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River will be the ultimate tailgate experience for DawgNation! Join us for a DawgNation Riverboat Cruise on the Tennessee River prior to the game. This 3-hour tailgate includes two hours of cruising on the river and one …
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ATHENS — Carson Beck had to wait nearly four years to make his first career start at Georgia.

He didn’t have to wait long to find out what life is like as Georgia’s starting quarterback. The public pressure and scrutiny that comes with being Georgia’s starting quarterback showed up in full force following Georgia’s first game.

Beck was solid in his starting debut. He did not turn the ball over and threw for 294 yards before being pulled in the third quarter. You wouldn’t know based on social media or some of the questions Beck faced in post-game, but Georgia was up 31-0 at the time of his exit.

When head coach Kirby Smart was asked about Beck on Monday, the coach simply shook his head.

“I don’t understand you guys sometimes,” Smart said with a chuckle. “I really don’t. I thought Carson played... I thought just like I did when I looked at it as when I came in there and talked to y’all Saturday night. I thought Carson played really well. I thought he played composed. I’m trying to think of the throws that were just awful or erratic and I didn’t see that.”

Smart went on to detail a handful of throws Beck likely wanted a do-over on. One was a third-down pass to Dominic Lovett, where Beck and his transfer wide receiver weren’t on the same page. There was also an overthrow downfield to Arian Smith, as well as Beck missing Smith in the end zone.

As for the decision to hand the ball off on first and goal just before halftime, Smart took the blame on that one. Beck said afterward that was a decision made by coaches, as the Bulldogs got inside the 5-yard line after Beck’s best throw of the night, a 25-yard dime to Lovett.

“It’s just a miscue not knowing how close it was to the goal line and probably making a decision too fast,” Smart said. “We spend a lot of time on moments like that, and I take a lot of pride on moments like that. Should never happen, but making a decision fast like that, sometimes you don’t make the right decision.”

For the most part, Beck made the right decisions on Saturday. It wasn’t akin to how Stetson Bennett opened against Oregon last season, but it was also a more crisp performance than what Bennett had when the Bulldogs played FCS-foe Samford last season.

That touchdown pass was Vandagriff’s final play of the night. He was replaced by Stockton, who led Georgia to a field goal on his lone drive of the night. Vandagriff completed 2 of his 3 pass attempts for 77 yards, while Stockton was 3-of-5 for 29 yards. Stockon also rushed for 18 yards on the drive, showcasing his dual-threat talents.

Both backups had positive moments in limited sample sizes, and Smart was quick to praise both players after the Georgia win.

“They continue to get better. I am so pleased with their progress and what they’re doing,” Smart said. “We’re at such a good position there. You only saw 6 or 7 plays of them. I’ve probably seen 20 or 30 of them. I feel really good about each day they get better.”

The quarterback position is always the most questioned. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. If Vandagriff and Beck switched roles and put on the same performances, the discourse would likely be the same surrounding the two quarterbacks.

Beck admitted to being anxious before his first start. That’s natural, given it was his first start since November of 2019. Those nerves should dissipate over the course of the season, just as they did for Beck during the game.

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: Mike Bobo in spotlight with UGA fans after …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kamari Lassiter glad to finally ‘let loose’ for Georgia football after …
ATHENS — For someone who was thought to be questionable going into the game against UT-Martin, cornerback KAmari Lassiter left no doubt about his availability moving forward.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart comments on Jarvis Jones’ reckless driving arrest
ATHENS – Georgia head coach Kirby Smart commented on the arrest of Georgia staffer Jarvin Jones, who was arrested on Friday on reckless driving and speeding charges by the …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Former Georgia linebacker Monty Rice expertly trolls Clemson during …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

SEC Power Poll: Alabama looked best in Week One, Auburn rising fast

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Everything Kirby Smart said as Bulldogs begin prep for Week 2 game …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Mike Bobo in spotlight with UGA fans after …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

UT-Martin coach provides telltale insight into why and where Georgia …

Mike Griffith
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.