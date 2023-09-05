“I don’t understand you guys sometimes,” Smart said with a chuckle. “I really don’t. I thought Carson played... I thought just like I did when I looked at it as when I came in there and talked to y’all Saturday night. I thought Carson played really well. I thought he played composed. I’m trying to think of the throws that were just awful or erratic and I didn’t see that.”

Smart went on to detail a handful of throws Beck likely wanted a do-over on. One was a third-down pass to Dominic Lovett, where Beck and his transfer wide receiver weren’t on the same page. There was also an overthrow downfield to Arian Smith, as well as Beck missing Smith in the end zone.

As for the decision to hand the ball off on first and goal just before halftime, Smart took the blame on that one. Beck said afterward that was a decision made by coaches, as the Bulldogs got inside the 5-yard line after Beck’s best throw of the night, a 25-yard dime to Lovett.

“It’s just a miscue not knowing how close it was to the goal line and probably making a decision too fast,” Smart said. “We spend a lot of time on moments like that, and I take a lot of pride on moments like that. Should never happen, but making a decision fast like that, sometimes you don’t make the right decision.”

For the most part, Beck made the right decisions on Saturday. It wasn’t akin to how Stetson Bennett opened against Oregon last season, but it was also a more crisp performance than what Bennett had when the Bulldogs played FCS-foe Samford last season.