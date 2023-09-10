Even after another slow start, Georgia cruised to a 45-3 win to move to 2-0 on the season. The victory kept Georgia atop the Week 3 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings, as the Bulldogs are still No. 1.

There was movement behind Georgia, as Alabama fell to No. 10 after its 34-24 home loss to Texas. The Longhorns moved up to No. 6 following the win. It was the first double-digit home loss for Alabama since 2004, and the first of the Nick Saban era.

Two Big Ten teams sit behind Georgia, with Michigan at No. 2 and Florida State at No. 3. Ohio State and USC round out the top 5.

The Bulldogs were tied with Ball State heading into the second quarter. But a Mekhi Mews punt return for a touchdown got Georgia on the board. The Bulldogs ended up scoring 31 points in the second quarter, buoyed by three interceptions from the defense.

“I think it’s kind of like basketball where you play really good defense and it helps your offense,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You play really good special teams and it helps your offense. So we’re able to do that today. A lot of guys contributed. Our goal is to have a lot of guys be able to contribute and I was proud of that. A lot of good. A lot of things we can continue to work on and we definitely need to be better.”

Through the first two games of the season, Georgia has given up just 10 total points. All of those have come in the fourth quarter, with the starting defense long gone from the game.

Georgia will see a step up in competition this week, as the Bulldogs welcome South Carolina to Sanford Stadium. The Gamecocks are 1-1 on the season, beating Furman on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have the longest home winning streak in the country, thanks to Alabama’s loss. The last team to beat Georgia at home was South Carolina, which happened back in 2019.

The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. Below, you can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3 of the college football season.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 3