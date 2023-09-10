Watch DawgNation Postgame Show discuss UGA’s win vs. Ball State

Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 45-3 win vs. Ball State.

Georgia fans were in a slightly better mood after UGA’s 45-3 win vs. Ball State than they were a week ago after a lackluster season opener against UT-Martin.

The Bulldogs still probably weren’t at their best on Saturday, but signs of improvement were shown.

On this addition of the DawgNation Postgame Show -- recorded live at the UGA Bookstore -- we’ll discuss...

A better day for the Bulldogs offense and quarterback Carson Beck

The emergence of Mekhi Mews as a legitimate weapon for UGA

The fun wrinkle of having Dillon Bell as a possible longterm option at running back

The spark that a seemingly-healthy Smael Mondon seemed to provide the UGA defense

And the thrilling interception by Malaki Starks that seems to indicate his status as one of the Dawgs’ top playmakers

DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell also joins the show to preview next Saturday’s SEC opener against South Carolina.

