Ball State
3
Final
45
Georgia
  • Cincinnati Bearcats
    27
    Final
    Pittsburgh Panthers
    21
  • Miami (OH) RedHawks
    28
    3rd QTR
    12:49
    UMass Minutemen
    7
    Duquesne Dukes
    17
    4th QTR
    3:30
    West Virginia Mountaineers
    49
    Indiana State Sycamores
    7
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    41
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    23
    Final
    Kansas Jayhawks
    34
  • Vanderbilt Commodores
    20
    Final
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    36
    Troy Trojans
    13
    Final
    Kansas State Wildcats
    42
    Delaware State Hornets
    0
    Final
    Army Black Knights
    57
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    14
    Final
    Colorado Buffaloes
    36
  • Holy Cross Crusaders
    28
    Final
    Boston College Eagles
    31
    Purdue Boilermakers
    24
    Final
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    17
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    45
    Final
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    24
    Utah Utes
    20
    Final
    Baylor Bears
    13
  • James Madison Dukes
    36
    Final
    Virginia Cavaliers
    35
    Delaware Fightin Blue Hens
    7
    Final
    Penn State Nittany Lions
    63
    Youngstown State Penguins
    7
    Final
    Ohio State Buckeyes
    35
    South Carolina State Bulldogs
    13
    Final
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    48
  • New Hampshire Wildcats
    42
    Final
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    45
    Eastern Illinois Panthers
    15
    Final
    Bowling Green Falcons
    38
    Charleston Southern Buccaneers
    17
    Final
    Clemson Tigers
    66
    Southern Utah Thunderbirds
    16
    Final
    BYU Cougars
    41
  • Eastern Kentucky Colonels
    17
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    28
    UTEP Miners
    7
    Final
    Northwestern Wildcats
    38
    UNLV Rebels
    7
    Final
    Michigan Wolverines
    35
    Richmond Spiders
    14
    Final
    Michigan State Spartans
    45
  • Southern Illinois Salukis
    14
    Final
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    11
    Texas State Bobcats
    13
    Final
    UTSA Roadrunners
    20
    Ole Miss Rebels
    37
    Final
    Tulane Green Wave
    20
    Wagner Seahawks
    0
    Final
    Navy Midshipmen
    24
  • Western Michigan Broncos
    7
    Final
    Syracuse Orange
    48
    Texas Southern Tigers
    3
    Final
    Toledo Rockets
    71
    Iowa Hawkeyes
    20
    Final
    Iowa State Cyclones
    13
    Texas A&M Aggies
    33
    Final
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    48
  • Kent State Golden Flashes
    6
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    28
    Marshall Thundering Herd
    31
    Final
    East Carolina Pirates
    13
    Portland State Vikings
    17
    Final
    Wyoming Cowboys
    31
    Cal Poly Mustangs
    3
    Final
    San Jose State Spartans
    59
  • Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    10
    Final
    Washington Huskies
    43
    Southeastern Louisiana Lions
    17
    Final
    South Alabama Jaguars
    35
    Austin Peay Governors
    13
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    30
    Appalachian State Mountaineers
    34
    Final
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    40
  • Morgan State Bears
    21
    Final
    Akron Zips
    24
    SMU Mustangs
    11
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    28
    UAB Blazers
    35
    Final
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    49
    Ohio Bobcats
    17
    Final
    Florida Atlantic Owls
    10
  • Fordham Rams
    40
    Final
    Buffalo Bulls
    37
    New Mexico State Aggies
    17
    Final
    Liberty Flames
    33
    Lafayette Leopards
    7
    Final
    Duke Blue Devils
    42
    North Texas Mean Green
    39
    Final
    Florida International Panthers
    46
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
