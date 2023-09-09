Ball State
3
Final
45
Georgia
  • South Carolina State Bulldogs
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  • Vanderbilt Commodores
    14
    3rd QTR
    4:54
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    27
    Troy Trojans
    13
    4th QTR
    00:33
    Kansas State Wildcats
    42
    Delaware State Hornets
    0
    4th QTR
    00:00
    Army Black Knights
    57
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    7
    4th QTR
    5:39
    Colorado Buffaloes
    29
  • Holy Cross Crusaders
    28
    4th QTR
    2:07
    Boston College Eagles
    31
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    10
    2nd QTR
    1:56
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    0
    Utah Utes
    13
    4th QTR
    1:59
    Baylor Bears
    13
    Delaware Fightin Blue Hens
    7
    4th QTR
    6:08
    Penn State Nittany Lions
    63
  • New Hampshire Wildcats
    21
    Halftime
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    28
    Eastern Illinois Panthers
    6
    2nd QTR
    3:13
    Bowling Green Falcons
    21
    Charleston Southern Buccaneers
    14
    2nd QTR
    12:27
    Clemson Tigers
    21
    Southern Utah Thunderbirds
    0
    1st QTR
    8:07
    BYU Cougars
    0
  • Eastern Kentucky Colonels
    7
    1st QTR
    10:46
    Kentucky Wildcats
    0
    UTEP Miners
    Sat, 9/9 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Northwestern Wildcats
    UNLV Rebels
    Sat, 9/9 on CBS @7:30 ET
    Michigan Wolverines
    Richmond Spiders
    Sat, 9/9 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Michigan State Spartans
  • Southern Illinois Salukis
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    Texas State Bobcats
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    UTSA Roadrunners
    Ole Miss Rebels
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Tulane Green Wave
    Miami (OH) RedHawks
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    UMass Minutemen
  • Wagner Seahawks
    Sat, 9/9 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Navy Midshipmen
    Western Michigan Broncos
    Sat, 9/9 on ACC Network Extra @7:30 ET
    Syracuse Orange
    Texas Southern Tigers
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Toledo Rockets
    Iowa Hawkeyes
    Sat, 9/9 on FOX @7:30 ET
    Iowa State Cyclones
  • Texas A&M Aggies
    Sat, 9/9 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    Sat, 9/9 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    Marshall Thundering Herd
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    East Carolina Pirates
    Portland State Vikings
    Sat, 9/9 on MW Network @8:00 ET
    Wyoming Cowboys
  • Cal Poly Mustangs
    Sat, 9/9 on NBCS-BA @8:00 ET
    San Jose State Spartans
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    Sat, 9/9 on Pac-12 Network @9:00 ET
    Washington Huskies
    Southeastern Louisiana Lions
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    South Alabama Jaguars
    Austin Peay Governors
    Sat, 9/9 on SEC Network+ @9:00 ET
    Tennessee Volunteers
  • Appalachian State Mountaineers
    Sat, 9/9 on ACC Network @9:15 ET
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    Morgan State Bears
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Akron Zips
    SMU Mustangs
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Oklahoma Sooners
    UAB Blazers
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Georgia Southern Eagles
  • Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Old Dominion Monarchs
    Ohio Bobcats
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Florida Atlantic Owls
    Fordham Rams
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Buffalo Bulls
    Duquesne Dukes
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    West Virginia Mountaineers
  • New Mexico State Aggies
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Liberty Flames
    Lafayette Leopards
    Sat, 9/9 on ACC Network Extra @10:00 ET
    Duke Blue Devils
    Murray State Racers
    0
    Final
    Louisville Cardinals
    56
    Indiana State Sycamores
    7
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    41
  • Illinois Fighting Illini
    23
    Final
    Kansas Jayhawks
    34
    Youngstown State Penguins
    7
    Final
    Ohio State Buckeyes
    35
    Purdue Boilermakers
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    James Madison Dukes
    Virginia Cavaliers
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart wants Georgia to ‘attack ball’ more in second half against …
Georgia exploded for 31 points in the second quarter to take charge by halftime against Ball State.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart dissatisfied with scoreless first quarter, Mekhi Mews puts …
Mekhi Mews returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring for Georgia in the second quarter against Ball State at Sanford Stadium.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Javon Bullard exits game on Georgia’s first drive with injury
ATHENS — Javon Bullard left Georgia’s game against Ball State early with an injury. Bullard picked up an ankle injury on the opening defensive drive of the game for Georgia.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins out for Saturday’s game against Ball State
ATHENS — Georgia will be without one of its defensive linemen on Saturday, as Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was on a scooter with a boot on his left foot.
Connor Riley
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs bully Ball State …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-Ball State: Live updates, score, analysis, injury …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-Ball State: Game Time, TV channel, how to stream, …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Javon Bullard exits game on Georgia’s first drive with injury

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

3 quick takeaways from Georgia football 45-3 win over Ball State

Mike Griffith
