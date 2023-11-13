clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Mississippi State fires Zach Arnett, second SEC job comes open
A second SEC job has come open in two days, as Mississippi State is parting ways with head coach Zach Arnett. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the news.
Georgia football winners and losers following massive win over Ole Miss
Winner: Kendall Milton
Georgia road favorite over Tennessee team riding 14-game home win streak
ATHENS — An upset-minded Tennessee football team and fanbase will be waiting for Georgia in Neyland Stadium next Saturday afternoon, sitting as a 10-point underdog -- the …
Final grades from Georgia football win over Ole Miss
ATHENS — Georgia ended its home slate with a bang. The Georgia faithful created an electric environment, which powered the Bulldogs to a 52-17 win on senior day.
